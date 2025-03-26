Historic house in Dayton listed for $1.25M is completely renovated

It is in the theater district at 208 W. Monument Ave.

It is in Dayton City School District and has 5,000 square feet of living space on three levels.

The home sits on a one-third-acre corner lot. A concrete walk leads to the front entry with steps and railings on either side. The wood front door is under a covered archway and has a glass insert. Inside the foyer has tall ceilings and refinished wood flooring.

There is also a decorative ceiling light and a grand wood staircase leading to the second level. There is also recessed lighting in the foyer.

To the left is the living room with hardwood flooring, an antique ceiling medallion, crown molding and a decorative fireplace with wood mantel. Windows in this room are nearly floor to ceiling and there is a door that closes it off from the foyer. A decorative wood archway opens to the dining room. It also has tall windows and crown molding, hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace with wood mantel and tile hearth.

There is a built-in bookcase cabinet used for wine storage. Wood doors close off this room from the living room and another door opens to the kitchen, which is at the end of the entryway.

An island has a new range, marble top, pendant lighting and bar seating. There is recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and an arched doorway opens to the rest of the kitchen. This area has hardwood flooring, new stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator and dishwasher and new cabinets with marble top. There is a smaller cabinet with marble top and cabinets above.

The first level also has a half bathroom off the dining room with hardwood flooring, a wood vanity with vessel copper sink, built in cabinets and toilet with bidet.

The wood staircase has refinished steps and an intricate banister with carved details. It winds up to the second and third levels. The second floor has a hallway with a seating area and hardwood flooring. The primary bedroom has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a decorative fireplace and floor to ceiling windows.

French doors with transom window close off this room from the hallway. The ensuite bathroom is completely new and has tile flooring, a brick accent wall and wood vanity with two vessel sinks and a tiled walk-in shower with glass door. The shower has a stained-glass window and spa like fixtures.

Another bedroom across the hall has hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace with marble mantel and hearth, and recessed lighting. An ensuite bath has tile flooring, a wood vanity with vessel sink, and a tub/shower combination with brick accent wall. There is a third bedroom on this level with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting.

This room also has an original marble decorative fireplace. All doors on this level have transom windows above and there are floor to ceiling windows in each room.

Steps ascend to the third level, which has hardwood flooring and a seating area with an arched window and a circular window and recessed lighting. A bedroom on this level has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting and an arched window in an alcove.

There is a full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, wood vanity, toilet with bidet and tub/shower combination with new tile and fixtures. It also has recessed lighting and an arched window that overlooks the city.

A bookcase serves as a door to the home office with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. Across the hallway is an additional bedroom with hardwood flooring, double arched windows and recessed lighting.

An exterior door at the end of the entryway hall and off the kitchen opens to the new rear deck and fully fence backyard. The yard has a wood privacy fence and there is a driveway beyond with access to a heated and cooled four car detached garage. The composite deck has iron railings and a pergola with cover. There is a storage shed in the backyard.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,250,000

More info: Cindy Buckreus, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-609-5043, cbuckreus@aol.com