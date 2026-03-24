Historical Centerville ‘stone house’ for sale for $1.795M

It is at 590 Versailles Drive, has 8,815 square feet of finished space and is in the Centerville City School District.

Wrought iron gates open to a brick paver driveway connects the road to the front entry four-car garage with openers. The pavers continue to the front entrance, which is the original stone farmhouse. There is a stone alcove next to the entrance with a stone plaque listing the original owners and the year built.

Stone benches sit on either side of the original front door. New double front doors are in a covered entry and there are dual sidelights.

Inside, the two-story foyer has hardwood floors, three pendant lights and a ceiling fan and a stone accent wall with built in shelves. There is a half-bathroom to the left with hardwood floors and a pedestal sink.

The foyer steps back to the two-story great room. It has hardwood floors, and two ceiling fans. A curved wall of windows with exterior doors on either side opening to the back paver patio. There is recessed lighting, a built-in entertainment center, lighted wall sconces and a fireplace with a raised hearth.

The windows curve around to a home office. It has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a built-in desk with bookcases and cabinets. Off the office is a bathroom. It has a wood vanity with vessel sink, recessed lighting and a walk-in shower with a glass door.

There is a hallway with closets and access to the laundry room. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets with granite countertops and a sink and recessed lighting.

The eat in kitchen has heated hardwood floors, an island with bar seating and granite top. There are wood cabinets and recessed lighting as well as pendant lights. Appliances include a professional style gas range with double ovens, stainless range hood, drawer style microwave, a beverage cooler, under counter ice maker, two refrigerated produce drawers and a dishwasher.

There is also a subzero refrigerator. There are two sinks with one being in the island. The breakfast nook has bay windows and hardwood flooring.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the original remodeled farmhouse and a living room, family room, dining area and sunroom. The kitchen opens to the original 1815 dining room. It has original stacked tone walls, a beadboard wood ceiling, two decorative chandeliers, a built-in lighted alcove with shelving and hardwood floors.

One set of French exterior doors open to the back patio and another to the sunken sunroom, which has heated tile floors, a vaulted glass ceiling and ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors open to the back yard and patio.

Open to the dining room is the original family room. It has stacked stone and brick walls, a wood ceiling with beams, hardwood floors and a stone wood burning fireplace with a wood mantel.

There is a built-in bookshelf on one wall and an exterior door, which was the original front door. To the left of the original entrance is a living room. It has hardwood floors, stacked stone along two walls and wood beamed ceiling.

There is a woodburning fireplace and a built-in bookcase along one wall.

There are two staircases, one in the original farmhouse and another in the new foyer. The newer staircase is wood and there is a wood beam across the vaulted ceiling above the steps. The hallway has hardwood floors, and it overlooks the great room below.

To the left is the newer addition that has the primary bedroom suite. It has a vaulted wood beadboard ceiling and two ceiling fans. There are hardwood floors and a built-in entertainment center with a glass door cabinets and gas fireplace. There is an exterior door opening to a private balcony with railings.

A hallway off the bedroom has hardwood floors and two walk in closets. The closets have cedar lined walls, recessed and track lighting and built in organizing systems.

The ensuite bathroom beyond the closets has heated tile floors and a wood vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan. There is an oversized walk-in shower with glass block walls and a freestanding cast iron bathtub with tile walls surrounding it.

There are also three decorative picture windows above with transom windows above. There are two L shaped wood vanities with tile accent walls. There is a display shelf above the vanities on three walls.

Off one of the walk-in closets is a utility room and off the other is unfinished storage space.

The original farmhouse portion of the second floor has a laundry room, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The laundry room has tile floors, wood cabinets, a sink and recessed lighting. Outside the laundry room is a closet and a door leading to the full bathroom.

It has tile floors, a freestanding clawfoot bathtub, vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and a wood vanity. There is a walk-in shower with glass block walls.

The additional bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. One has a beadboard vaulted and lighted tray ceiling with two beams and a ceiling fan. One window has a built-in seat and one of the original stacked stone walls is exposed. There is an exterior door opening to a private balcony with railings.

Another bedroom has a wood beamed ceiling, exposed original stacked stone walls and three decorative ceiling lights. There is also an original fireplace in this room and two lighted alcoves with shelves.

The third bedroom has exposed original stone walls, a wood beamed ceiling and wood paneling on one wall. There is also an original fireplace in this room. Windows overlook the hallway, which has a walk-in closet.

The finished walkout basement has a theater room and game room with a wet bar, a full bathroom and a utility room. Carpeted steps lead to the theater room, which has carpet, an elevated seating platform, recessed lighting and a built-in entertainment center with screen and built in speakers.

There is an antique built in ticket booth and track lighting. The game room is next to the theater room and has recessed lighting, tile flooring and a wet bar with wood cabinets, a tile backsplash, a sink and beverage cooler.

The adjacent full bathroom has tile flooring, a tub/shower combination with glass doors and a wood vanity.

The garages have heated epoxy floors and wood paneled walls. At the back of one is a kitchenette with wood cabinets, a sink, and a refrigerator. There is also a ceiling fan in this area.

The extensive landscaped yard has flower beds and stone walls. The back paver patio extends across the majority of the first floor. There are stone walkways and a creek water feature with stones.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,795,000

Contact: Felix McGinnis and Jeanne M. Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-409-7021, jeanneglennon@gmail.com