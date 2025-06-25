Home overlooking NCR Country Club golf course for sale; 2-story is Tudor-style

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car attached side entry garage with opener. A concrete walkway leads to the front door, which has dual sidelights and a transom window.

Inside the foyer has tile flooring, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the living room. It has a woodburning fireplace with marble and wood accents and a raised hearth and crown molding.

To the right of the foyer is the dining room. It has neutral carpeting, chair rail and crown molding, wainscotting halfway up and a decorative chandelier.

A tiled hallway leads from the foyer to the rear of the home and the family room and kitchen. The family room has neutral carpeting, a woodburning brick fireplace with wood mantel and recessed lighting, built in bookcases and a wood paneled accent wall. An exterior door leads to the back yard patio.

A half wall with spindles separates the family room from the kitchen. The eat in kitchen has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wood cabinets with solid surface countertops.

Appliances include double wall ovens, an electric cooktop, trash compactor, refrigerator and dishwasher. The breakfast nook has a built-in hutch and planning desk. There are also double pantry closets along one wall.

Next to the family room is a main level bedroom currently being used as a home office. It has wood paneling, carpeting, a ceiling light and double closets.

Off the kitchen is a mud room/laundry room with exterior door opening to the back yard. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets and a built-in sink. There is also a half bathroom on this level with tile flooring and a wood vanity.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms.

The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting and a sliding glass door leading to an upper-level private balcony with wood deck and railings. Double doors open to the ensuite bathroom. It has two vanities, carpeting and tile flooring, and a walk-in shower. There is also a walk-in closet.

Three additional bedrooms all have carpeting, and one opens to the rear balcony. There is an additional guest bathroom with dressing area, double vanities, carpet and tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

Off the kitchen is a staircase leading to the finished basement. It has a recreation with brick fireplace and neutral carpeting. There is a built-in bar with seating area and tile countertop. There is also recessed lighting and a tiffany style chandelier. This level also has a half bathroom with tile flooring and a vanity and an additional room with closets. There is a large unfinished area for storage with shelving.

The rear of the home has a concrete patio that is partially covered. It overlooks the wooded backyard that is partially fenced.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $600,000

Open house: 2-4 p.m. July 6

More info: Jeanne Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-409-7021, jeanneglennon@gmail.com