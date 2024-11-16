I’ll have a pink Christmas: Decor to change it up this holiday season

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are some ways to think pink this year:

Incorporate it with the traditional colors

Not ready to go full in on a pink Christmas tree? Incorporate pink on a flocked tree, meaning it has a mostly white appearance, mimicking snow or a traditional free tree. A white flocked tree, in particular, looks beautiful when you add pink, champagne, blush ornaments, pink beads, feathers, or more.

Incorporate white or silver ornaments to break up the pink further. This will create a more subtle embrace of the color pink. Follow up with accents throughout your home (more on this later) to pull out the color.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Get the pink tree

Purchase a tree with pink branches. Choose a monochromatic pink tree along with pink ornaments, white and silver and other complimentary colors. This tree will be one Barbie herself would love. If you opt for a complete pink embrace tree-wise, perhaps consider going a bit easier on other accents to ensure there isn’t too much pink, as if there could be such a thing.

Go beyond the tree and embrace accents

Instead of focusing only on the tree, incorporate other accents in the color. You can find virtually any item in some shade of pink. Think wreaths, stockings, candles, garlands, nutcrackers and even nativities in either pink or with pink accents. Spread these throughout your space and enjoy subtle highlights of pink while not overhauling your entire decor.

So many shades

Instead of classic pink, embrace other shades including rose gold, blush or even champagne. Just make sure that the shades of pink you choose don’t clash with each other, and be sure to incorporate white or silver or even other colors as well to blend this look effortlessly.

Here’s to a pretty-in-pink holiday season.