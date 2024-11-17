Improving outdoor spaces on a budget

According to Realtor.com, “the appetite for upgrading outdoor spaces is at an all-time high,” but with the pressures of inflation, 43% of homeowners are less willing to part with their cash and are looking for inexpensive ways to improve their homes.

A fire pit is a focal point for backyard gatherings and adding one can be easy and inexpensive. Familyhandyman.com recommends using retaining wall blocks, readily available at local garden centers. This eight-step project requires a short list of materials and a few hours of time to complete but the end result will be a firepit that will give many hours of enjoyment for years to come.

And what about the seating areas? Whether your family and guests are sitting around a fire or in comfy furniture pieces on a patio, accessories can really add to the look and feel of the area.

“Adding a few colorful outdoor throws to your patio furniture adds a pop of color and can come in handy on chilly nights,” said Kate Diaz, an interior designer and co-founder of Swanky Den. “Hanging a decorative banner or flag above your porch or deck or buying a new doormat or welcome sign for your front door are also fast and inexpensive ways to make a big impact.”

If you don’t have a budget to upgrade your patio furniture, consider adding a colorful rug to help tie the space together. Outdoor rugs are available in an array of colors and sizes at local building centers or on Amazon.com and most can be purchased for under $100.

Lighting is important, especially now that Daylight Saving Time has come to an end. The right landscape lighting can enhance the trees, gardens or other features in your yard and provide security along a walkway or around a deck. There are three types of landscape lighting, and all have different installation methods.

Solar lights are powered by the sun and charge during the day. They are the simplest type of lighting to install but they do require six to eight hours of direct sunlight each day to fully charge. On cloudy days, the light given off by these types of lights may be inconsistent, which could be a con to choosing this type of lighting. Conversely low voltage landscape lights are wired and powered through a transformer. They are also fairly easy to do yourself as they are plugged into an outside outlet.

The third option can be complex, but these systems are the most reliable. Line voltage landscape lights operate at 120 volts and are hardwired to a home’s electrical system, making it advisable to have them installed by an electrician. Check with local building stores like Lowes, Home Depot and Menards to help determine the best option for your home.

Other lighting options include string lights (available in solar, battery-powered or plug in style), fairy lights, and deck lights

Outdoor gatherings require plenty of seating. If you are looking to expand seating options, this simple wooden bench is sturdy and stylish and only takes about a half day to assemble. It’s made using 4′ x 6′ pressure treated landscape timbers, screws and washers and standard hand tools.

Finally, upgrading your backyard spaces, both large and small, doesn’t have to be expensive. Any upgrade, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors, can add tremendous value to homes – up to 12% return on investment.

Inexpensive DIY upgrades include building wooden planter boxes, adding an easy water feature and intentionally planting perennials that return every year to enhance your outdoor space with color.

As we look forward to the holiday and winter seasons, you can make a bold statement by planting containers with cold tolerant plants. Better Homes & Gardens offers suggestions for these container gardens to help brighten up the holidays outside your home.