In Dayton, renovations enhance appeal of 2-story home

A traditional, colonial-style two-story home has undergone several renovations and has surprising flexible space within the finished basement and morning room addition.

Listed for $339,000 by eXp Realty, the framed house at 5051 Strathaven Drive has about 2,424 square feet of living space plus the finished basement. The 0.39-acre property has a two-car garage with extra parking pad. The deep backyard has professionally designed landscaping with perennials and hidden garden spaces. A paver-brick walk wraps around to the rear wooden deck. A new roof with leaf-guard gutters, as well as a skylight, was installed in 2019.

A front porch covers the formal entry, which opens into a foyer nook and the spacious living room. Recently installed in 2023, vinyl-plank flooring fills the main level and neutral carpeting has been installed in the upstairs bedrooms. The entire interior has been painted.

The living room transitions into the formal dining room that has access to the kitchen, completing the circular floor plan. The updated kitchen has Corian counters on beautiful cabinetry that includes a pantry and a pullout lazy Susan within the peninsula counter. A sink is below a window and there are open shelves. Stainless-steel appliances include a glass-top range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, all recently installed. Extra canister lighting highlights all the counters, and the peninsula offers breakfast bar seating.

Extending off the kitchen is the family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace with raised hearth. A skylight adds natural light to the room and sliding patio doors open to the wooden deck. A morning room branches off the breakfast area of the kitchen and has a cathedral ceiling with arched window above a picture window. Patio doors open off the morning room out to the wooden deck and backyard gardens.

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to a half bathroom and interior access to the two-car garage with side service door and pull-down attic access.

A door from the kitchen opens to the basement stairwell. At the landing is an entrance to a full bathroom with a walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower and a single-sink vanity. A step-down leads to the recreation room, which is divided by support pillars. There are two above-grade egress windows that allow for natural light to filter into the recreation half of the basement. Wood-vinyl flooring fills the flexible living space and, along one wall, is a wet bar area with plenty of counter space and cabinetry.

Off the recreation room is a combined laundry room and kitchenette area. There are laundry hook-ups, a wash tub and hanging cabinetry tucked within one corner of the room. The rest of the room is filled with cabinetry and counter space. There is a sink and a range plus room for a refrigerator. At the end of the room, a door opens into a walk-in storage room or possible wine cellar. Triple sliding doors open to the home’s mechanical systems. The sump pump was updated in 2023.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The primary bedroom is located at the end of the hallway and has a dressing area with a walk-in closet and vanity desk with mirror and medicine cabinet. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Three other bedrooms have large sliding door closets, updated light fixtures and carpeting. The guest bath has a ceramic-tile surround tub/shower, a vanity with solid surface sink and vanity, a triple-mirror medicine cabinet and laundry chute.

DAYTON

Price: $339,000

No Open House

Directions: Route 201 (Brandt Pike) to east on Kitridge to right on Strathaven Drive

Highlights: About 2,424 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, skylight, morning room, vinyl-plank flooring, updated carpeting, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, wet bar, second kitchen, finished basement, egress windows, roof and leaf-guard gutters 2019, 2-car garage, extra parking pad, 0.39-acre lot, fenced yard with landscaped gardens

For more information:

Alice Kompar

eXp Realty

937-344-5535

Website: www.SuperAliceRE.com