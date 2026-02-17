Local real estate: $1.180M Centerville luxury home has inground heated pool

The foyer has hardwood floors, crown molding and a ceiling light. There is a guest closet at the end off a hallway. To the left is a formal dining room. It has a vaulted tray ceiling, decorative chandelier and wainscotting halfway up the walls. There is also a lighted art alcove.

To the right is a home office. It has hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and a chandelier. There are built in bookcases and French doors close it off from the foyer.

There is a hallway open to the dining room and living room beyond. The living room has vaulted ceilings, a gas stacked stone fireplace with raised hearth, neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There are two build in bookcases/entertainment centers on either side of the fireplace.

The gourmet style eat in kitchen is open to the family room. It has hardwood floors, custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and pendant lights above the breakfast bar. Appliances include a gas cooktop, dishwasher, wall ovens, beverage cooler and refrigerator.

There is a pantry outside the kitchen off the hallway. The breakfast nook has a bay window and a decorative chandelier. Exterior French doors open to the back patio. French doors open from the breakfast nook to the sunroom, which has tile flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.

A hallway to the right of the foyer leads to the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has recessed lighting, heated floors, a walk-in closet and linen closet. There are hardwood floors and two custom vanities with vessel sinks. There is a freestanding bathtub and walk in shower with glass door, tile walls and pebble style floor and multiple shower heads.

On the left side of the home are two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathroom has tile flooring, two vanities and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

Near the garage entry is a half bathroom and laundry and mud rooms. The bathroom has hardwood floors, a wood vanity and a vessel sink. The laundry room has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

Carpeted stairs off the mud room lead up to the second floor, which has a recreation/family room, full bathroom and bedroom. The family room has neutral carpeting, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and recessed lights. There is a wet bar with beverage cooler and built in wall cabinets, and a home theater area with a screen and a projector. The bathroom has tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors, recessed lighting and a wood vanity. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting and a walk-in closet.

The backyard has a patio with a surrounding brick retaining wall and pillars with fire bowls. There is a firepit with built in bench seating. At the side is an inground heated pool with LED lighting and waterfalls and additional water features surrounding it. There is a built-in grill area, and a retractable awning with LED lighting. The yard is surrounded by a metal fence and has been professional landscaped including built in lighting.

Updates include a whole house generator and HVAC.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,180,000

Contact: Andrew Gaydosh, Exp Realty, 937-305-9570, andrew@thegaydoshteam.com