Local Real Estate: $840K Soraya Farms ranch has full finished basement

Inside, the foyer has a vaulted ceiling and a decorative chandelier. It has wainscotting halfway up the walls and acacia hardwood flooring. To the left is a home office. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and French doors closing it off from the hallway.

Steps from the foyer and office is the open concept kitchen, dining and living rooms. Hardwood floors flow throughout this area. The living room and kitchen have crown molding. The living room has a gas fireplace with wood mantel, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with bar seating and pendant lights above. High end appliances include a French door refrigerator, electric cooktop, wall ovens, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a walk-in pantry and recessed lighting.

The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a tray ceiling, decorative chandelier, crown molding and a wall of built in bookcases.

Off the living room is a sunroom. It has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, a wood floor and an exterior door opening to the back deck. It also has an electric fireplace.

Off the dining room is the primary bedroom suite. The bedroom has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom has French doors, tile flooring, crown molding, two wood vanities and an oversized walk-in shower with tile flooring and a half glass wall. There is a built-in makeup area with a decorative ceiling light. The oversized walk-in closet has a custom organizing system and there is a second closet (formerly a laundry room) that has tile flooring and a door opening to the front hall.

Off the front hallway are two additional bedrooms and bathroom. The bedrooms have hardwood floors, crown molding and a decorative ceiling light. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is an additional guest closet down the hall off the foyer. There is a mudroom off the garage with a built-in bench, coat hooks and cubbies. The walls in this hallway also have wainscotting halfway up.

Carpeted steps lead down to the walk out finished basement. It has a recreation room, additional full bedroom, a full bathroom and a home gym. The laundry room is also in the basement. The recreation room has hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and decorative ceiling lights. It has a wet bar with a stainless-steel counter and sink and built-in drawers and a full-size refrigerator. This room has galvanized steel and brick on the walls. There is a gas fireplace in the wet bar area. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a vanity and a walk-in shower. The bedroom has hardwood floors and a ceiling light. The home gym has painted concrete floors and recessed lighting. The laundry room has a built-in sink and cabinets and there is an unfinished area for additional storage.

The backyard features a deck with railings that steps down to the back yard and patio, which is off the walk out basement. The home also has an irrigation system, landscape lighting, and a generator. There is a creek and a mature tree line at the back of the property.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $840,000

Contact: Shawn Reese, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-907-0131, shawn@gorismaygroup.com