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Local Real Estate: $840K Soraya Farms ranch has full finished basement

This four bedroom home has a Centerville mailing address but is in the Springboro City School District. It has 3,575 square feet of living space and is in the popular neighborhood of Soraya Farms. CONTRIBUTED

This four bedroom home has a Centerville mailing address but is in the Springboro City School District. It has 3,575 square feet of living space and is in the popular neighborhood of Soraya Farms. CONTRIBUTED
HOMESPLUS
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51 minutes ago
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This four-bedroom Springboro home was built in 2013 and has 3,575 square feet of living space. It is at 9369 Avingnon Way in the Soraya Farms subdivision and is on one of the neighborhood’s largest lots - .4 acres. It is in the Springboro City School District.

A concrete driveway with extended parking leads to the two and a half car attached garage with opener and a walkway connects it to the covered front entrance. The covered front porch features stone accented pillars. The front door has dual sidelights and a triangular transom window.

Inside, the foyer has a vaulted ceiling and a decorative chandelier. It has wainscotting halfway up the walls and acacia hardwood flooring. To the left is a home office. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and French doors closing it off from the hallway.

The open concept kitchen, living room and dining room has hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a gas fireplace and the kitchen features top of the line Bosch appliances. The dining room has a built in bookcase along one wall. CONTRIBUTED

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Steps from the foyer and office is the open concept kitchen, dining and living rooms. Hardwood floors flow throughout this area. The living room and kitchen have crown molding. The living room has a gas fireplace with wood mantel, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with bar seating and pendant lights above. High end appliances include a French door refrigerator, electric cooktop, wall ovens, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a walk-in pantry and recessed lighting.

The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a tray ceiling, decorative chandelier, crown molding and a wall of built in bookcases.

Off the living room is the sun room. It has wood floors, an electric fireplace, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. An exterior door opens to the back deck. CONTRIBUTED

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Off the living room is a sunroom. It has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, a wood floor and an exterior door opening to the back deck. It also has an electric fireplace.

Off the dining room is the primary bedroom suite. The bedroom has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom has French doors, tile flooring, crown molding, two wood vanities and an oversized walk-in shower with tile flooring and a half glass wall. There is a built-in makeup area with a decorative ceiling light. The oversized walk-in closet has a custom organizing system and there is a second closet (formerly a laundry room) that has tile flooring and a door opening to the front hall.

Off the front hallway are two additional bedrooms and bathroom. The bedrooms have hardwood floors, crown molding and a decorative ceiling light. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is an additional guest closet down the hall off the foyer. There is a mudroom off the garage with a built-in bench, coat hooks and cubbies. The walls in this hallway also have wainscotting halfway up.

Carpeted steps lead down to the walk out finished basement. It has a recreation room, additional full bedroom, a full bathroom and a home gym. The laundry room is also in the basement. The recreation room has hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and decorative ceiling lights. It has a wet bar with a stainless-steel counter and sink and built-in drawers and a full-size refrigerator. This room has galvanized steel and brick on the walls. There is a gas fireplace in the wet bar area. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a vanity and a walk-in shower. The bedroom has hardwood floors and a ceiling light. The home gym has painted concrete floors and recessed lighting. The laundry room has a built-in sink and cabinets and there is an unfinished area for additional storage.

The finished basement features a recreation room with hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a wet bar with a stainless steel counter, sink and full size refrigerator. CONTRIBUTED

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The backyard features a deck with railings that steps down to the back yard and patio, which is off the walk out basement. The home also has an irrigation system, landscape lighting, and a generator. There is a creek and a mature tree line at the back of the property.

The home features a walk out basement, deck off the first floor and a concrete patio off the basement. The nearly half acre lot is lined with a creek and mature trees. CONTRIBUTED

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MORE DETAILS

Price: $840,000

Contact: Shawn Reese, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-907-0131, shawn@gorismaygroup.com

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