Local real estate: $849K Sugarcreek Twp. custom home is on 5 wooded acres

Inside, the foyer has recessed lighting and tile flooring. It steps back to a living room/dining room open area. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and a fireplace with tile surrounding it. The tile hearth extends along the wall and there is a built-in entertainment center and carpeting flows through this space and into the dining room.

A wood beam on the ceiling separates the living room from the dining room. The dining room has a chandelier, track lighting and recessed lighting. A sliding glass door opens to a wraparound wood deck with railings.

The kitchen is in the front of the house and has an opening to the dining room. It has tile flooring, white cabinets with granite countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include a range with double oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and trash compactor. The breakfast nook is off the kitchen and has tile flooring, a ceiling light and a sliding glass door opening to the deck.

There is a sunroom next to the breakfast nook. It has a vaulted wood ceiling, ceiling fan, carpeting and windows around three sides. An exterior door opens to the deck.

Off the garage is the laundry room. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets a utility sink, a skylight and ceiling light.

The primary bedroom suite is on the first floor on the opposite side of the house. It has carpeting, a vaulted ceiling, a tiled woodburning fireplace, a ceiling fan and track lighting above the fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a wood deck with railings.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a walk-in shower with built in bench and glass doors, a vaulted ceiling with a skylight, a double vanity and linen closet. There is a walk-in closet off the bedroom.

The main floor also has a half bathroom with tile flooring and a pedestal sink.

Carpeted open steps lead up to the second level and two bedrooms as well as an office and bonus room. Both bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a sliding glass door opening to the deck. There is a shared hall bathroom with a tub/shower combination, tile flooring and a wood vanity.

The home office nook/loft has track lighting and there is a bonus room off one of the bedrooms. It has carpeting, two skylights and two ceiling lights.

Carpeted wood steps lead down to the finished basement. It has a recreation room and full bathroom and unfinished areas for storage and HVAC equipment. The recreation room has tile flooring, dropped ceiling lights and a sliding glass door opening to a deck with railings. There is a wet bar with built in cabinets. The bathroom has tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and wood vanity. There is also a walk in cedar lined closet on this level.

The back of the house has a system of wood decks with railings that are on multiple levels. The back overlooks a heavily wooded property and there is a partial wood fence surrounding the back yard.

MORE DETAILS

Open House: 2-4 p.m. March 14

Price: $849,000

Contact: Jayme Keyes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-241-2222, JaymeAKeyes@gmail.com