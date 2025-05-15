Local real estate: Centerville 2-story has breakfast nook, plunge-style swimming pool

Inside the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the right is the formal dining room, also with hardwood flooring, crown molding and French doors. To the left is the family room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and a gas fireplace with tile hearth and wood mantel and surround.

Open to the family room is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, built in bookcases and cabinets, a window seat with recessed lighting and a sliding glass door opening to the rear deck.

A doorway off the living room leads to the fully remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, wood cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and an island with room for bar seating. Bosch appliances include a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave. The kitchen has recessed lighting and pendant lights over the island.

The breakfast nook has a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and a wood-burning stove with a brick wall behind it. There is a walk-in pantry and half bathroom off the breakfast nook. It has tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a pocket door. French doors open from the breakfast room to the rear patio.

A hallway with tile flooring off the kitchen leads to the main level laundry room. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting, cabinets and a utility sink. Washer and dryer convey with the sale.

Wood steps with a neutral carpet runner off the foyer lead to the second level and four bedrooms including the primary suite. All bedrooms have new neutral carpeting. The primary suite has a ceiling fan and a carpeted walk-in closet with custom organizing system. The ensuite bathroom has marble tile flooring, a freestanding bathtub, double vanity and walk in shower. There is also an additional walk-in closet.

Three additional bedrooms all have new neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is an additional full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, tub/shower combination, wood vanity and closet.

The backyard is surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. There is a wood deck with a plunge-style pool and a paver patio. There is a yard shed with double doors for storage.

Updates include carpet (2025), primary bedroom windows (2025), exterior and interior paint and deck (2024), electrical (2024), exterior drainage system (2024), driveway and garage concrete (2024), driveway asphalt sealed (2024), crawl space improvements (2024), invisible fence installed (2023).

More Details

Price: $574,900

More info: Carrie Robbins, Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Professional Realty, 937-902-6140

OPEN HOUSE: 5/18/25 2 – 4 pm