Local real estate: Centerville home for sale is across from Yankee Trace golf course

A concrete driveway leads to a two-car garage with opener and rubber flooring. The portico covered front porch is connected to the driveway via a walkway. The front door has sidelights on both sides and a transom window.

Inside the two-story entry foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the right is a home office with glass paned pocket doors and hardwood flooring.

The entry foyer steps back to the great room with floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with wood mantel. This room is vaulted with recessed lighting and built in bookcases on either side of the fireplace. It has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan and is completely open to the kitchen and dining room.

Hardwood flooring continues into the kitchen and dining area. It has wood cabinets with granite countertops and tile backsplash. The island has bar seating and wine bottle storage. Appliances include a range, French door refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is also recessed and under cabinet lighting. The attached dining room has a decorative chandelier.

Sliding glass doors off the great room lead to the sun room. It has a ceiling fan and tile flooring and an exterior door leading to the back patio. There is a laundry room and half bath on the first floor. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and hardwood flooring and the laundry room has hardwood flooring, wood cabinets and a sink.

The primary bedroom suite is on the first level and has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity and a walk-in tile shower with glass doors.

A wood staircase leads from the entry way to the second level. There is an open loft area at the top with neutral carpeting and recessed lighting that overlooks the great room below. Two additional bedrooms are on this level, both with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans.

There is also a full bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There is also an oversized storage closet on this level with shelving.

The home sits on a pie shaped lot and has a paver patio in the rear. A vinyl privacy fence separates the home from its neighbor. The backyard has heavy landscaping and trees. The Yankee Trace community includes access to multiple pools, clubhouses, tennis, golf and walking trails.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $449,000

Open house: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

More info: Rhoda Gazda, Keller Williams Advisors Realty. 937-830-3543, rhodagazda@gmail.com