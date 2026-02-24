Local real estate: Contemporary home for sale for $799K is in Soraya Farms, Clearcreek Twp.

A concrete driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. There is a walkway connecting it to the covered front entrance. The front door has dual sidelights and glass windows. There is a transom window above it.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the right is a dining room. It has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a family room. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a floor to ceiling marble gas fireplace and custom window blinds.

Off the family room is the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. There is an island with bar seating and two pendant lights above. There are wood cabinets in two colors, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and a walk-in pantry. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, drawer microwave and a refrigerator. This room also has custom window blinds.

The first-floor primary bedroom is off the kitchen and features a walk-in closet, neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, custom window blinds and an ensuite bathroom with sliding barn doors. The bathroom has recessed lighting, tile flooring, a double wood vanity and a walk-in tiled shower with a bench seat and glass doors.

A mud room off the garage has hardwood flooring and a built-in organizing system with cubbies. The laundry room is open to the mud room and has tile flooring, a ceiling light, custom window blinds and built in cabinets and a sink. There is a half bathroom nearby with a wall hung vanity and hardwood flooring.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead up to the second floor and two additional bedrooms. The neutral carpeting flows into both bedrooms. They have ceiling fans and walk in closets. There is a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation/entertainment room, a bedrooms and unfinished space for storage. The finished space has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. The bedroom has an egress window with custom blinds and a ceiling fan. There is also a carpeted walk-in closet. There is a full bathroom nearby with tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower.

Exterior doors off the kitchen open to the covered back concrete patio. It has brick walls on two sides and is covered by a wood pergola.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $799,000

Contact: Kunal Patel, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-248-3061, kunal@kunalpatelgroup.com