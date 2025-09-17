Local real estate: Custom Miami Twp. 2-story for sale has walkout basement

This brick custom built two story home has a finished walk out basement and is in the desirable Vienna Park subdivision close to Cox Arboretum. CONTRIBUTED

This four-bedroom two-story has a walkout finished basement with 3,912 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1995, it is at 6981 Vienna Woods Trail in the Vienna Park neighborhood of Miami Twp.

It sits on nearly a half-acre lot and is in the Miamisburg city School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car side entry attached garage with openers. A concrete walkway leads to the front door and covered front porch. There are dual sidelights and a transom window.

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a formal dining room with decorative chandelier, high ceiling, neutral carpet and crown molding. To the right is a den/home office with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan.

The open concept dining and great rooms both have vaulted ceilings and neutral carpeting. The great room has a fireplace and recessed lighting and the dining room has a crown molding and a chandelier. CONTRIBUTED

The two-story great room is at the rear of the home and has a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, neutral carpeting, a closet and a gas fireplace.

Off the great room is the eat in kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting and a semi-circular window above and a sliding glass exterior door off the breakfast room leading to the rear deck. The kitchen has Mouser wood cabinets, granite countertops, and an island with a cooktop. Other appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and wall oven.

There is also a double-size pantry. Rounding out the main level is a half bathroom with wood floors and a wood vanity and a laundry room with wood cabinets and tile flooring.

The custom kitchen features Mouser cabinets, granite countertops, wood floors and an island with a cooktop. CONTRIBUTED

Carpeted wood steps off the entry lead to the second floor and three bedrooms including the primary bedrooms suite with access to a deck. It has a vaulted ceiling, crown molding, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and neutral carpeting.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity, recessed lighting, a garden tub with jets and walk in shower with glass doors. There is also a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans.

There is a shared full bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

Wood steps lead down to the finished walk out basement. It has a full bathroom with tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors and wood vanity. There is a family room with neutral carpet and French doors walking out to a paver patio.

It has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a kitchenette/wet bar with wood cabinets and a sink and recessed lighting. There is also a dining nook connected to this room.

The basement has a finished room with neutral carpet that could be an office or fourth bedroom (has egress). It has recessed lighting and access to the full bathroom.

The backyard of the home has a two-level wood deck with railings and a paver patio with walkways. The upper-level deck off the primary suite is connected to the lower level by a staircase.

The backyard also has mature trees and extensive landscaping. The yard is surrounded by a metal fence.

The rear of the home features a multi level wood deck and paver patio off the walk out basement. It is heavily landscaped, fully fenced and has mature trees. CONTRIBUTED

MORE DETAILS

Price: $550,000

Contact: Cindy Buckreus, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-609-5043, cbuckreus@aol.com

