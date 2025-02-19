Local real estate: Kettering 2-story for sale has luxury touches, circular driveway

Inside the entryway is tile flooring, a guest closet and a decorative ceiling light. To the left is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, coffered wood beamed ceiling, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier.

There are built in bookcases with cabinets on either side of the woodburning fireplace. The fireplace has a wood mantel.

There is also a half bath off the entry with wood vanity and hardwood flooring.

A hallway with hardwood flooring leads from the entryway to the rear of the home. The formal dining room has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier.

It has chair rail and crown molding and has doorways to the living room and the kitchen.

The kitchen has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and pendulum lights over the island. It has custom wood cabinetry and quartz countertops. The kitchen island has granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include a French door refrigerator, microwave, professional style gas range and dishwasher.

There is also a stainless range hood. A sliding exterior door leads to the covered back patio.

Open to the kitchen is the hearth room with stone woodburning fireplace with raised hearth. It has hardwood flooring and a beadboard ceiling with a ceiling fan and recessed lighting.

A home office is off the hearth room with hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan.

The first floor also has a laundry room and full bathroom near the garage. This room has wood flooring, built in cabinetry, a wood vanity and walk in shower.

The second floor has four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite. The primary suite has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. It has a separate dressing area with makeup table and sink.

The ensuite bathroom has hardwood flooring, a custom glass top vanity, soaking tub with walk in tile shower with glass doors.

There is a custom closet with an organizing system in the dressing area.

Three additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring and two have ceiling fans. One has a built-in desk and shelves. There is a shared bathroom off the hallway with a wood vanity, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination with glass door and custom tile.

The finished walk-out basement features a recreation room with kitchenette and seating area. The kitchenette has a refrigerator and sink. It has carpeting and recessed lighting. There is also another finished room with a wet bar and wine cooler.

It has hardwood flooring and a built-in bar as well as a decorative fireplace.

The basement also has a half bath with tile half way up the walls and wood vanity. The unfinished portion has shelving for storage.

The rear of the home has a covered flagstone patio with ceiling fan. The beadboard ceiling has recessed lighting and there is an outdoor TV. It has wrought iron railing and decorative pillars. Flagstone steps connect to a concrete patio.

There is a nearby pond and waterfall. The back yard is heavily landscaped with flagstone pathways.

Updates to this home include windows and a new roof in 2014 and updated windows. The home has updated fixtures and hardware throughout.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $649,900

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory+Affiliates, 937-689-2858, jill@jillteam.com