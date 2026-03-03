Local real estate: Kettering home for sale for $580K has been completely renovated

Inside the two-story foyer has tile flooring and a ceiling light. To the left is the family room. It has hardwood flooring, a beamed ceiling and recessed lighting. There is a fireplace with a wood mantel that has built in bookcases on either side.

A doorway in the family room opens to the screened porch. It has tile flooring and a ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors open to the concrete patio off this room and a stone retaining wall beyond.

Off the family room is the updated kitchen. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting and pendant lights above the island. There are granite countertops, a tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Appliances include a gas cooktop, dishwasher, microwave, wall oven and French door refrigerator. There are also pantry cabinets. The island has room for bar seating.

Open to the kitchen is the formal dining room and living room. Hardwood flooring flows throughout this space and there is crown molding. There is recessed lighting in both rooms and a decorative chandelier. French doors in the dining room open to the back patio. The living room is open to the foyer and there is a guest closet. There is a half bathroom off the living room with a wood vanity and tile flooring.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite. There is a decorative ceiling light at the top of the stairs. Neutral carpeting flows throughout the second floor. All bedrooms have ceiling lights and there is a full bathroom in the hallway with a double-sized vanity, tile flooring, recessed lighting and a walk-in shower with a glass door.

The primary bedroom has recessed lighting and an ensuite bathroom. It has tile flooring, a double sized vanity and a tub/shower combination.

Carpeted steps lead down to the finished basement. There is a recreation room with carpeting, wood paneling halfway up and a dropped ceiling. This room has two built in bookcases. The basement also has a half bathroom with tile flooring and a wood vanity. The unfinished part of the basement has a laundry area and additional storage as well as the HVAC equipment. The laundry area has a double sink.

The back of the home, which sits on slightly more than a half-acre lot, has a concrete patio that extends across the entire back. The yard is partially fenced and is heavily landscaped with mature trees.

Updated include windows, light fixtures, interior paint, upstairs and basement carpet, roof (2024) and A/C (2019).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $580,000

Contact: David Roth, Keller Williams Advisors Realty, 937-903-0576, davidroth@kw.com