Local real estate: Kettering ranch for sale has newer HVAC system, three-seasons room

Inside the entry there is vinyl tile flooring, a ceiling light and a guest closet. A partial stone wall separates the entry from the living room, which is sunken. The living room has carpeting, crown molding and a stone woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel.

The entryway leads back to the gathering room, dining room and kitchen and all have tile flooring. There is a ceiling fan in the gathering room and another in the kitchen. There is a decorative chandelier over the dining area.

There is a woodburning fireplace surrounded by stone that extends around the corner. French doors open off the gathering room to the three-season sunroom.

The kitchen features a wall oven in the stone wall, white cabinets, and appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cooktop.

The three-seasons room has carpeting, a ceiling fan and a woodburning fireplace set into the wall. There is an additional ceiling light near the fireplace

Off the kitchen is a home office that could be a bedroom, with carpeting and a ceiling fan.

Three additional bedrooms are off the hallway, including the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom. It has a ceiling fan and two closets. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity, and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans.

An additional full bathroom is off the hallway and has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. The home also has a half bathroom and laundry area.

The third acre lot is on a corner and there are hedges in the rear for privacy. The HVAC system was replaced in 2024.

Price: $349,000

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory+Affiliates, 937-689-2858, jill@jillteam.com