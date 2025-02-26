Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Local real estate: Kettering ranch for sale has newer HVAC system, three-seasons room

The four bedroom, two and a half bathroom ranch has a two car attached garage and covered front porch.

The four bedroom, two and a half bathroom ranch has a two car attached garage and covered front porch.
HomesPlus
By
1 minute ago
X

This four-bedroom ranch, originally built in 1962, is located at 2500 Rawnsdale Road in Kettering. It is 2,204 square feet and is in the Kettering City Schools District.

A concrete driveway leads to the attached two-car garage with opener. There is a covered concrete porch with two ceiling lights. The front door is covered by a glass storm door and there is a decorative stone façade around the entry.

Inside the entry there is vinyl tile flooring, a ceiling light and a guest closet. A partial stone wall separates the entry from the living room, which is sunken. The living room has carpeting, crown molding and a stone woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel.

The entryway leads back to the gathering room, dining room and kitchen and all have tile flooring. There is a ceiling fan in the gathering room and another in the kitchen. There is a decorative chandelier over the dining area.

There is a woodburning fireplace surrounded by stone that extends around the corner. French doors open off the gathering room to the three-season sunroom.

The kitchen features a wall oven in the stone wall, white cabinets, and appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cooktop.

The three-seasons room has carpeting, a ceiling fan and a woodburning fireplace set into the wall. There is an additional ceiling light near the fireplace

Off the kitchen is a home office that could be a bedroom, with carpeting and a ceiling fan.

Three additional bedrooms are off the hallway, including the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom. It has a ceiling fan and two closets. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity, and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans.

An additional full bathroom is off the hallway and has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. The home also has a half bathroom and laundry area.

The third acre lot is on a corner and there are hedges in the rear for privacy. The HVAC system was replaced in 2024.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $349,000

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory+Affiliates, 937-689-2858, jill@jillteam.com

The home sits on a 1/3 acre corner lot in Kettering and has hedges at the rear for privacy.

icon to expand image

The stone fireplace in the gathering room is a focal point. The stone continues into the kitchen and there is a wall oven inset.

icon to expand image

The three seasons room has a ceiling fan and woodburning corner fireplace

icon to expand image

The home has a three seasons room at the rear and a total of three woodburning fireplaces.

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Local real estate: Kettering 2-story for sale has luxury touches...
2
Local real estate: Centerville home for sale is across from Yankee...
3
Local real estate: Updated Oakwood home for sale sits on a hill near...
4
Creating a home theater: Ideas for setting one up for style and comfort
5
Local real estate: Updated Kettering 2-story is on a cul-de-sac lot

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter