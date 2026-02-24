Local real estate: Kettering ranch home for sale has 5 bedrooms

This Kettering brick home was built in 1951 and has all updated flooring. It has five bedrooms and a finished basement and sits on a .62 acre lot. CONTRIBUTED

This Kettering brick ranch home, built in 1951, has five bedrooms and 3,228 square feet, including a finished basement. It is at 3025 Big Hill Road and is on a .62-acre lot. It is in the Kettering City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the gates front entrance, and the two-car attached garage with opener. A brick paver walkway leads from the gate and brick walls to the covered front entry. The front door is covered by a storm door.

the living room and dining room have updated neutral carpeting. The living room has a woodburning fireplace and the dining room has a bay window and decorative chandelier. CONTRIBUTED

Inside, the foyer has a guest closet and tile flooring. To the left is the living and dining rooms. Neutral carpeting flows throughout the space and there is a woodburning fireplace in the living room and a bay window and decorative chandelier in the dining room.

There is a doorway from the dining area to the kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets with solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting, a double sink and a bar sink. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator and range. There is also a walk-in pantry.

The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. There is a double sink and bar sink. CONTRIBUTED

A doorway from the kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and family room. Both rooms have neutral carpeting, and the breakfast nook has a ceiling fan and sliding glass doors opening to the back patio.

The family room is one step up and has wood paneled walls, built in bookcases on either side of a stone wood-burning fireplace and recessed lighting. The family room has a doorway leading back to the foyer and it has access to the garage. There is also a double closet.

Off the dining area is a hallway that leads to five bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite. There is a back entry door that opens to a tiled hallway and there are doors to the breakfast nook and the primary suite area of the home. The primary bedroom suite had neutral carpeting, a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors opening to a wood deck with railings overlooking the wooded lot.

There is a carpeted walk-in closet and a double closet. The primary ensuite bathroom has a double vanity carpeting and tile flooring, an elevated jetted bathtub, and walk in shower.

The family room has updated carpeting, recessed lighting, a wood burning stone fireplace and built in bookcases. CONTRIBUTED

There is a second bedroom that also has access to the deck. It has neutral carpeting and a double closet. Across the hall is a laundry room and half bathroom. This room has tile flooring and a vanity with extended countertop. There is also a nearby flex room that has neutral carpeting and could be used as a home office. Off the flex room is a full bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower.

Three additional bedrooms are at the front of the home. All have neutral carpeting and one has an updated ensuite bathroom with a wood vanity, tile floors, a linen closet and walk in shower with glass door. There is another full bathroom nearby with a double vanity, tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls, a built-in linen closet and tub/shower combination with glass doors.

Stairs off the back entry lead down to the partially finished basement. There is a recreation room with ceiling lights and carpeting.

The back of the home features a wood deck with railings and a concrete patio with a walkway. It overlooks mature trees and wood beyond. CONTRIBUTED

The back of the home sits on a hill and is filled with mature trees. In addition to the deck, which has wood railings, there is a concrete patio and a walkway across most of the back of the house.

Updates include carpeting and flooring (2019).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $569,000

Contact: Jamie Keyes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-241-2222, jaymeakeyes@gmail.com

