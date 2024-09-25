Local real estate: Library, secret room part of Washington Twp. home’s allure

Off the other side is a park-like setting with a stone-edged stream, a waterfall and koi pond. Brick and stone walkways weave through many varieties of trees and blooming plants to a tiered brick patio nestled between a screen-enclosed porch and four-season sun room

With the original construction, the interior features reclaimed wood rich in character including handcrafted nails, oxide stains, destressed surfaces and patina. Subsequent owners made authentic additions and updates within the original design with antique light fixtures, stained-glass windows and unique bathroom enhancements for modern lifestyles without losing the authenticity to the original design.

Many updates include gas lines to several of the six fireplaces, a three-floor dumb waiter, easy access laundry room, an exercise room and additions that include garage space for five vehicles, workshop space and a loft art studio.

With its painted checkerboard wood floor, the side entry gives access to a cloak room and attached three-car garage before proceeding into the keeping room where wide plank flooring with handcrafted nails is complemented by horsehair plaster ceiling with wide wood beams.

A brick walk-in cooking fireplace is enhanced with herringbone patterned brick at the back near an open bake oven and moveable crane which holds cooking pots and kettles.

Off the formal front entry to the left, the parlor has a smaller fireplace set in a wall of painted raised wood panels with built-in corner bookshelves. Space under the staircase is utilized for a dry bar or a greeting coat room.

To the right, the main dining room has a wood-paneled wall, brought from New England that incorporates cupboards and another fireplace. A hidden panel opens to a pass-through into the kitchen preparation area.

Curvy maple countertops and wood cabinets frame both sides of the galley-style kitchen where modern appliances are hidden behind matching cabinet doors and the refrigerator is recessed into its alcove. A four burner gas cooktop ad soapstone sink are in keeping with the overall style. Access from the dining room to the kitchen is through the butlery or today’s pantry room with built-in storage shelves, wall hooks and lantern light fixtures. Another panel door accesses into the hidden laundry room with more storage nooks and a dumbwaiter installed to service three levels.

Continuing on the main level, from the gathering room is access to the addition where there is an exercise room with sauna, a full bathroom with a circle maple vanity and hammered nickel sink. The exercise room connects to two separate garages, the sun room and screened patio. A sliding barn door opens into the sun room which has a slate tile floor and a hidden staircase to a second-floor bedroom suite. The hidden staircase is just one of several surprise accesses to additional living space, levels and storage. Two sets of handmade doors lead to the patio and to the screened enclosed porch with broad bronzed screens, a fossil stone floor and post-and beam ceiling with wood pegs.

A stairwell leads down to the finished lower level with a hobby room that has a storage nook. The hand-painted wood-floor opens into a billiards room with a broad coffered ceiling, a hand-painted wall mural and hidden projection system with retractable screen and surround-sound. Tucked into one corner is an authentic “cage” bar with countertop, sink and hidden appliance nook. Completing the lower level is a recreation room with built-in storage, a half bathroom, and a workshop with walk-out cellar-door exit.

Six bedrooms, including two with built-in cupboard beds and one with a sleeping loft are on the second level. The primary bedroom suite features a wide ceiling beam, wide, plant flooring and a walk-in closet. In the remodeled private bath, tumbled marble tile tops the double vanity and cabinets have pull out shelves. A guest bath has a step-in shower enclosed with a glass door and a wood door that matches the cabinets.

A library, complete with reading loft, ladder and movable bookcase connects to a secret room which reveals a study or play room. This room transitions into the bedroom with walk-in closet that has the hidden staircase to the sun room. Another bedroom off the library features a bed cupboard, built-in desks, shelves and a vaulted ceiling. A full bathroom is nearby.

Another bedroom suite is located on the third floor. This room has a sleeping space, a full bathroom, bed loft, bookshelves, walk-in cedar-lined closet and walls of hidden pull-out drawers and storage.

Recently updates include three-zone HVAC systems and a new section of cedar shake roof. There is a whole-house Generac generator, an irrigation system, and a security system.

FACTS

Location: 807 George Wythe Commons, Washington Twp.

Size: About 6,344 sq. ft., 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

More info: zillow.com/homedetails/807-George-Wythe-Cmns-Dayton-OH-45459/35046997_zpid