Local real estate: Oakwood 3-story for sale for $750K has been completely remodeled

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier, crown molding and two guest closets. To the left is a family room. It has hardwood floors, a decorative ceiling light and a woodburning fireplace with stove insert. The walls are painted wood paneling and there are built in cabinets on one side. There are also built in bookcases on either side of the fireplace.

To the right is the living room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding and a fireplace with built in bookcases on either side and decorative windows above them. There is a door opening from this room to a screened in porch. It has painted wood floors, a beadboard ceiling and a ceiling fan. There is an exterior door that opens to the back yard and another door that opens into the dining room. The dining room has hardwood floors, crown and chair rail molding and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen is off a hallway next to the dining room. It has tile flooring, a decorative ceiling light and recessed lighting. There are updated white cabinets, an island with a granite top and room for seating, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Newer appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, microwave, dishwasher, French door refrigerator and wine cooler. There is a pot filler above the cooktop and an exterior door leading to the side yard.

There is also a half bath and a hallway/butler’s pantry with tile floors, recessed lighting, two beverage coolers and a sink on the first floor. The half bathroom has hardwood flooring, wainscotting partially covering the walls and a wall hung sink.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has carpet, crown molding and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity and a walk-in tiled shower with a glass door. There is a walk-in closet off the bathroom with custom organizing system, hardwood floors and recessed lighting.

Three additional bedrooms all have neutral carpet and crown molding. Two have ceiling fans and one has a ceiling light. There is a shared full bathroom with a tub/shower combination, tile flooring, wood paneled walls and a wood vanity. The laundry room is also on the second floor and has hardwood floors and a ceiling light.

The attic floor has a bedroom and bathroom and storage space. The bathroom has hardwood floors, a freestanding bathtub and a wall hung sink. The bedroom has hardwood floors, a window seat, crown molding and a ceiling light. There is additional finished space that had hardwood floors, a built-in bookcase and ceiling lights.

Steps off the sunroom lead down to a concrete patio and a firepit area. The yard is surrounded by a wood picket fence. There is also an unfinished basement.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $750,000

Contact: Toni Donato Shade, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-416-9755, Toni@toniandco.com