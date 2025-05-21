Local real estate: Oakwood home for sale was built in 1928 and has modern updates

This 1928 Oakwood home has a covered front porch and historical charm including arched windows and hardwood floors.

1 hour ago
This Oakwood two story, originally built in 1928, has been updated and maintained over the years. It is at 252 Hadley Avenue and has 1,467-square feet of finished space. It is in the Oakwood City School District.

A concrete walkway with steps leads to the covered front porch, which has room for seating. The front door is covered by a storm door and there is a sidewalk connecting the main walkway leading to the rear of the home.

The front door opens into the living room, which has hardwood flooring. It has an updated ceiling light fixture and crown molding. The living room opens to the formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative ceiling light. There is a guest closet at one side and a staircase leading to the second level.

A doorway from the dining room leads to the kitchen. It has been updated and has tile flooring, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There are wood cabinets and solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include an electric range, dishwasher, dishwasher and French door refrigerator.

There is a laundry room open to the kitchen, and it has an exterior door leading to the rear of the home.

A wood staircase leads to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom. It has an arched widow on one side with built in cabinets, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. There is also a walk-in closet for storage.

Off the hallway there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the bedrooms and hallway. The bathroom has tile flooring, tiles halfway up the walls, a pedestal sink and tub/shower combination.

The remaining bedrooms have ceiling fans, and one has an oversized walk-in closet.

The finished basement has a recreation room/family room, a full bathroom, an additional laundry area and storage area. The recreation room has tile flooring, recessed lighting and glass block windows. The bathroom has glass block windows, tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower.

The two-car detached garage is at the rear of the home. A wood deck off the kitchen/laundry room has railings and steps down to the back yard.

There is a concrete walkway leading to a door in the garage. The yard is surrounded by a wood privacy fence.

Price: $315,000

More info: Jennifer Stewart, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, jennifer.stewart529@gmail.com, (937) 477-1188

