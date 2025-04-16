Local real estate: Springfield home for sale has formal dining room, multiple outdoor decks

Inside the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the sunken living room. It has carpeting and a brick fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel. There is recessed lighting and crown molding and two arched windows on either side of the fireplace. To the right is a home office with chair rail molding, a ceiling fan and carpeting.

A formal dining room is open to the living room and has a decorative chandelier and hardwood flooring. It has crown molding and a tray ceiling. There are French doors that open to the main level wood deck.

An arched doorway from the dining room leads to the kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets and solid surface countertops. It has recessed lighting and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is also a pantry cabinet and planning desk. There is a breakfast area with tile flooring, a bay window and built-in bench seating.

Open to the kitchen is a family room with ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and French doors leading to the covered back deck.

There is a full bathroom on the main floor with tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is also a laundry room with a built-in pet shower.

A wooden staircase off the entry leads to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary suite. This room has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, gas fireplace with wood mantel, recessed lighting and tray ceiling. There is a window seat under one window and bookcases built in flanking this area.

The ensuite bathroom has a double wood vanity in a carpeted area and a jacuzzi tub and walk in shower in a tiled area. There is recessed lighting above the tub and glass doors on the shower. There is also a walk-in closet.

The two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans, and one has a built-in bookcase. They share a bathroom with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and wood vanity and linen closet.

The finished basement walks out to a deck and has a recreation room with carpeting and a built-in bookcase. There is also a full bathroom with tile flooring and a walk-in shower and a separate nook.

The rear of the home has multiple decks on two levels. There is a deck on the top floor and a screened in area below it. These overlook the almost entirely wooded lot and there is a retractable pergola. There is a creek running through the woods and a bridge.

Updates include six-inch gutters, soffits, porch railings and an electric dog fence, all in 2024.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $525,000

More info: Marsha Burgess, Local Roots Realty, 937-302-6838, m.loos.1@hotmail.com