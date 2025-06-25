Local real estate: Stone cabin on 53-plus acres in Lewisburg has multiple outbuildings

This one bedroom rustic stone cabin needs updates but retains much of its original charm. It sits on 53 diverse acres of farmland, fields and woods.

This 53-acre plus property has productive acreage and scenic surroundings along with a rustic one-bedroom cabin.

The stone cabin, originally built in 1978, has 1,307 square feet of finished space. It is at 6124 E. Ohio 40 in Lewisburg and is in the Tri County North School district.

Dense woods and trails lead to the cabin and outbuildings. There is a concrete pad in the front and a stone step leading to the wood front door. Inside is a living room with original concrete floors and stone walls.

The ceiling is wood and is vaulted with beams and two ceiling fans. The stone wood burning fireplace is a focal point and it has a rustic wood mantel.

A half stone wall separates the living room from the kitchen, which has original rustic wood cabinets, roughhewn paneling on the walls and hardwood floors. There is a refrigerator and a ceiling fan. There are also double sinks.

Next to the kitchen is a dining area with tile flooring and a built-in cabinet. It has a vaulted wood, beamed ceiling and opens to a sunroom. It has wood floors, a vaulted wood and beamed ceiling and a ceiling fan. There is a sliding glass door that leads to the outside deck. There is a half bath nearby with wood paneling on the walls, wood floors and a pedestal sink.

There is a primary bedroom with carpet, vaulted ceiling with beams and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a pedestal sink and a jetted bathtub with stone walls.

Outside the expanded 15’ x 20’ wood deck overlooks the property. Outbuildings include a metal garage, a 12 x 14’ lean to, a 36’ x 28’ pole barn, two frame sheds and an additional small shed.

The cabin has central air and heat, and original plumbing and electrical system. Twenty acres are currently in active crop production and there is an additional eight-acre field with dirt bike trails.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $607,200

More info: Alice Kompar, Exp Realty, 937-344-5535, Alice@daytondreamhome.com

