Local Real Estate: Tudor-style Oakwood home with 3 stories is on wooded lot

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors. There is a guest closet to the right, and a hallway leads to an enclosed staircase and the kitchen. To the left is a hallway with a half bathroom, an office and a family room. The family room and office have hardwood floors and paneled wood walls. The office has built in bookcases and cabinets on two sides and recessed lighting. There are built in cabinets on another wall. The family room is two steps down from the office and has recessed lighting, a large window with a window seat and an exterior door opening to the back yard. There is a brick woodburning fireplace with a brick hearth built in bookcases on two walls. The half bathroom has an updated vanity and hardwood floors.

Stepping back from the entry is a formal living room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, a woodburning fireplace and three French style exterior doors opening to the back yard patio and side patio.

The living room opens to the dining room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. Exterior French doors open to the covered patio. There are two built in shelving units. There is a full bathroom off the dining room with heated tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a walk-in shower with grab bars and tile.

The eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, recessed lighting, vaulted ceiling and white wood cabinets. Countertops are granite and there is a tile backsplash. Appliances include a six-burner gas range, three ovens, subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, beverage cooler, pantry and warming drawer. There is a stainless range hood and pot filler. A breakfast bar has room for seating. The breakfast nook has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. There is a bay window and an exterior door opening to the side of the home. There is a built-in bookcase near the bay window. There is a built-in planning desk on the other side of the bookcase.

Steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has exposed hardwood floors, track lighting and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a freestanding bathtub. A second bedroom opens to the primary bathroom and has exposed hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. Both have walk-in closets and there are built in cabinets between these rooms. The secondary bedroom has a sunroom with tile flooring and a decorative chandelier.

The two additional bedrooms have carpet with the original oak and pine hardwood floors beneath. One is currently being used as a walk-in closet and has a built-in organizing system and track lighting. There is a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors and grab bars and a pedestal sink. The shower also has glass block windows.

There is a third bathroom off the remaining bedroom. It has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in shower with a glass door. The bedroom has a double closet and a built-in bookshelf. A second-floor laundry room is near the secondary staircase and has tile flooring, a sink and cabinets and wall hung cabinets.

The third floor has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. All have carpeting over original hardwood floors. One has track lighting and a ceiling fan. It has a built-in cabinet beneath the window and two closets. The second bedroom has a ceiling fan and an alcove window with cabinets as well as a built-in bookshelf with cabinets. The third bedroom has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The bathroom has tile floors, an extended corner vanity and a walk-in shower with a glass door. This floor also has three additional closets for storage.

There is a walk out basement (garage level) with a dog washing station, storage rooms and a workshop.

The backyard has been heavily landscaped and features stone steps leading down from the covered patio to the driveway. There is a side paver patio that is partially covered with a stone wall around the edge. The home sits up on a hill overlooking mature trees.

Updates include high efficiency furnaces and air conditioning condensers (replaced in 2019), and a 100-gallon hot water tank with a circulation pump.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $950,000

Contact: Lauren Meador, Irongate Inc. Realtors, 937-260-0388, lauren.meador@irongaterealtors.com