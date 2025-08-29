Local real estate: Two-story Clayton Twp. home for sale was built in 2023

This nearly new Clay Township two story has four bedrooms and a full, unfinished basement. The yard is fully fenced and backs up to woods. CONTRIBUTED
This nearly new two-story home features four bedrooms and sits on a half-acre lot in Clay Twp. It is at 751 Hunters Run Drive and was built in 2023.

It is in the Brookville Local School District.

A concrete driveway leads to a two-car attached garage with opener and a walkway connects it to the covered front entrance. Inside, the foyer has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a guest closet and is open to the living room to the right. It has a ceiling fan and neutral carpet.

The open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms have carpeting and LVT flooring. The kitchen features stainless appliances and an island. CONTRIBUTED

A doorway from the living room is open to the eat in kitchen. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting and pendant lights over the island. There are granite countertops, and a pantry. Appliances include a gas range, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is seating at the island. The dining area has a decorative chandelier and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio.

Open to the kitchen is a family room. It has neutral carpeting, and a ceiling fan. There is also a half bathroom on the main level with LVT flooring and a pedestal sink.

The second floor primary bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. There is also a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with shower and garden tub. CONTRIBUTED

A carpeted stairway off the foyer leads to the second floor and four bedrooms including the primary suite. It has neutral carpet, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood double vanity, a garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The three additional bedrooms all have carpet and ceiling fans. There is also a full bath on this floor with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is a second-floor laundry room with tile flooring.

The home sits on a half acre lot in Clay Township and backs up to woods and a creek. CONTRIBUTED

The backyard is fully surrounded by a wood fence. There is a stamped concrete patio and a gate that opens to a wooded area. The home also has a full unfinished basement.

The back yard is fully fenced and features a stamped concrete patio. CONTRIBUTED

MORE DETAILS

Price: $414,900

Contact: Derek Windle, Garden Gate Realty Inc., 937-776-2022, derek@windleteam.com

