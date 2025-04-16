Local real estate: Two-story home for sale is in Lebanon’s historic Floraville District

The front door opens into the family room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding and windows with custom wood shutters. There is a gas fireplace with tiles surrounding it and a painted wood mantel.

A doorway from the family room leads to the dining room. It has wood flooring, a decorative ceiling light fixture and crown molding. Windows in this room also have custom wood blinds. There is an exterior door leading to the sunroom/patio.

The dining room has a door leading to the remodeled kitchen. Updated in 2020, it has granite countertops, soft close cabinets and a subway tile backsplash. There is an island with bar seating and a ceiling light. There is also recessed lighting over the cabinets. Updated appliances include a microwave, gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Windows in this room also have shutters and there is an exterior door leading to the sunroom. Rear stairs off the kitchen lead to the second level and there is an exterior entrance from the side of the house that opens into a hallway/mudroom with a closet.

A wood staircase off the entry leads to the second level. This level has new (2022) luxury vinyl plank flooring and three bedrooms, including a larger primary suite. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a tile shower and jetted bathtub with glass doors and wood vanity. There is wainscotting halfway up the walls.

Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closets. There is a hall bathroom with tile flooring and a walk-in shower with glass door and wood vanity. Windows on the second level have custom wood shutters.

The sunroom/patio has a ceiling fan, wood floor and a screen door leading to the deck/porch. It is covered with wood railings.

The finished basement has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a recreation room with track lighting and a half bathroom with pedestal sink. The two-car tandem garage is on the basement level and there is also a laundry room on this level.

The exterior of the property has stone accent walls and updated landscaping. Additional updates include a new gas furnace (2019) and a full primary bathroom remodel (2023).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $465,000

More info: Lynda Anello, Exp Realty, 937-654-9414, Lynda.anello@exprealty.com