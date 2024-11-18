Local real estate: Updated Sugarcreek Twp. home for sale has balcony deck

The transformation is apparent from the concrete driveway with extra parking pad, to the updated overhead door of the two-car garage, and painted white brick exterior. The back offers a balcony deck with wood and metal railing that steps down to the deep tree- lined back yard.

Other hidden updates include the electrical system, the water heater, sump pump and heating and cooling systems. More obvious renovations include the three bathrooms, the kitchen and all the flooring throughout.

Formal entry opens within a foyer hallway where wood-laminate flooring flows within the circular floor plan of the main social areas and continues down the hallway branch into each of the three bedrooms.

Partial walls offset the formal living room from the foyer in a fun T-shaped threshold as a picture window fills the formal area with plenty of natural light. A dual-sided wood-burning fireplace has a painted brick hearth. Storage closets, one with multiple shelves, flank the fireplace. The living room extends into a quaint dining area that flows into the updated kitchen.

Granite countertops provide a buffet counter and a bar counter that divides the kitchen from the family room. Additional countertops wrap around stainless-steel appliances. A window is above the sink and subway-tile compliments the countertops and cabinetry. The white cabinetry offers plenty of storage as an original cabinet allows for a spice rack or display shelves through a window-panel door. There is a pantry closet and access to a half bathroom tucked just off the kitchen near the interior entrance to the two-car garage.

The family room is spacious enough for a breakfast bar setting or breakfast room. Stack stones accent the wall surrounding the other side of the dual-sided fireplace and has three stone shelves plus a raised stone hearth. A picture window looks out over the back yard and a glass door opens out to the balcony deck. The family room has access to the foyer to complete the circular floor plan.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located off the hallway. All the bedrooms have a long rectangular transom-like window and wood-laminate flooring. The primary bedroom has a pocket door that opens into a surprising full bathroom with a walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower and a quaint hanging vanity with a cute sink. The guest bath has a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

A door opens from the kitchen to the hidden staircase to the lower level. The stairwell is open with thin-pole accents. Two large daylight windows fill the room with natural light and a wood-burning fireplace can be enjoyed from a study nook space and the family room setting. A door opens from the family room into a bonus flexible space which has a closet and exposed floor-joist ceiling treatment. A door opens from this room directly into the back yard.

The other half of the basement is unfinished and offers plenty of storage options, the laundry hook-ups, the mechanical systems and room for a workshop or hobby area.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $374,900

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory and Associates; (937) 689-2858 and jillteam.com