Breaking: Mercy Health warns it may drop Humana Medicaid and Medicare Advantage

Local real estate: Updated Washington Twp. two-story is on wooded lot next to green space

This four bedroom two story in Washington Township has many updates and a partially wooded backyard. It is next to an open green space. CONTRIBUTED

This four bedroom two story in Washington Township has many updates and a partially wooded backyard. It is next to an open green space. CONTRIBUTED
HomesPlus
By
33 minutes ago
X

This Washington Twp. home was built in 2009, sits on a .59-acre wooded lot and has 4,666 square feet of finished space. It is at 10067 Yearling Run South and in the Centerville City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to a three-car side entry attached garage with openers. A walkway connects the driveway to the two-story covered front entrance. The front door has dual sidelights and a transom window.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the right is a home office. It has French doors, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling light. To the left is a formal dining room. It has a tray ceiling, ceiling light, crown and chair rail molding and wainscotting halfway up.

The great room has a stacked stone fireplace, neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

At the end of the foyer is the great room. It has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. There is a stacked stone gas fireplace with raised hearth. The eat in kitchen is open to the great room. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops, and an island with bar seating. Appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, beverage cooler and French door refrigerator. There are pendant lights over the island, recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier over the breakfast area.

The kitchen has wood flooring, wood cabinets with granite countertops, an island with a bar and a pantry. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

There is a half bathroom and laundry room off the garage mudroom. The bathroom has hardwood flooring and a pedestal sink. The laundry room has ceramic tile flooring and built in cabinets and a sink.

The first-floor primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and a tray ceiling. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two wood vanities, a jetted soaking tub and a walk-in tile shower. There is a carpeted walk-in closet.

Steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and three additional bedrooms, a loft and two full bathrooms. The loft has LVT flooring, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. It overlooks the foyer below. The bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, ceiling fans and walk in closets. The Jack and Jill style bathroom has tile flooring, wood vanities on each side and a tub/shower combination. There is a full bathroom off the hallway with tile flooring, an oversized wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting. It has a wet bar hookup and cabinets and a media area. There is also a full bathroom. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

There is a finished basement with nine-foot ceilings and daylight windows. The recreation room is plumbed for a wet bar and there is also a media room. It has LVT flooring, and the wet bar area has cabinets and built in beverage coolers. The media room has wainscotting on the walls, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. The unfinished portion has a dedicated exercise room and room for storage.

The backyard backs up to woods and features a raised garden bed area. There is a deck that is partially covered with a ceiling fan, wood railings and steps going down to the yard.

The back of the home has a partially covered deck with wood railings. There is an enclosed storage area below the deck. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

There is an irrigation system and an enclosed 12 x 12 storage area under the deck. Updates include a roof (2025), HVAC (2023), Water softener (2022), sump pump battery back up (2023), carpet and LVT flooring (2025).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $775,000

Contact: Dana Ward, Bruns Realty Group, LLC, 937-701-4044, Dana@TeamWardRealEstate.com

In Other News
1
Troy home for sale for $559K is on private lot in Nottingham...
2
$939K home with walk-out basement for sale in Sugarcreek Twp.
3
Local real estate: Nearly new home with fenced yard in Washington Twp...
4
Local real estate: Kettering 2-story for sale is on wooded lot, has...
5
Local real estate: Home for sale in Settlers Walk in Springboro has new...

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter