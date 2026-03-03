Local real estate: Washington Twp. 2-story home on corner lot has been updated

Inside, the foyer has a ceiling light, hardwood floors and a guest closet. To the left is the eat in kitchen. It has been updated with new plank flooring, cabinets and granite countertops. There is a tile backsplash and recessed lighting. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar with room for seating, and the breakfast nook has a vaulted ceiling and decorative chandelier.

Off the kitchen is the living rom. It has a corner fireplace with wood mantel, neutral carpeting, a vaulted ceiling with two skylights and a ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors open to the back deck.

Steps off the foyer lead up to the second floor and three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. One wall has white wood paneling. There is a walk-in closet with carpeting. The ensuite bath closes with French doors and has tile flooring. It has a wood vanity and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is also a linen closet. Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting. One has a walk-in closet. There is a full bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room, half bathroom, a flex room/home office and a laundry room. The recreation room has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. The half bathroom has plank flooring, and a pedestal sink. The flex room also has neutral carpeting, and the laundry room has tile flooring, a cabinet and a sink and also serves as HVAC storage.

The back yard features an elevated wood deck and a second deck that steps down from the first. There is a yard shed with electric and the house is on a corner lot. Updates include the roof (2018), A/C (2023), kitchen (2021), flooring and carpet (2021), ceiling fans and interior paint (2026).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $480,000

Contact: Jenni Thompson, eXp Realty, 937-409-0909, Jenni.thompson@luxeomni.com