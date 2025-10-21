Local real estate: West Milton custom brick ranch is a horse lover’s dream

This three-bedroom custom-built brick ranch home sits on ten acres in West Milton. Built in 2008, it is at 5390 S. Rangeline Road and is in the Milton Union School District.
An asphalt driveway connects the road to the two-car side entry attached garage. It also has an exterior door and storage space. A concrete walkway connects the garage to the covered front entrance. The front door has a sidelight and decorative window at the top. The driveway circles around to connect to one of the two barns on the property.
Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. There is a laundry room off the foyer with new cabinets and a tile backsplash, a folding counter and an octagonal window. It has luxury vinyl tile flooring.
The foyer steps back to the open concept dining and living rooms and kitchen. The area has a vaulted ceiling. The living room has a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and a corner gas fireplace with a tile surround. The attached dining area has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. There are exterior French doors opening to the back deck.
The kitchen has tile flooring, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. It has an island with a breakfast bar with pendant lights and a built-in beverage cooler and drawer style microwave. There is recessed lighting and a pantry, and appliances include a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher.
The primary bedroom suite is off the living room. It has newer neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring; a double-sized walk-in shower with tile walls and floor and glass doors and an elevated soaking bathtub. There is a newer double vanity and a linen closet.
Two additional bedrooms off the foyer have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a vaulted ceiling. The shared full bathroom has tile flooring, a new vanity with a tile backsplash and a tub/shower combination.
The finished basement has a game area with a pool table (included in the sale) and lighting fixture above and tile flooring. There are built in bookcases along one wall with recessed lighting above. There is a theater area with seating (can be included in sale) and neutral carpeting. There is also a family room area with a marble-topped wet bar and bar stools (can be included in sale. The bar area has tile flooring and a refrigerator.
There is a flex room in the basement that could be a fourth bedroom. It has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. There is an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination. There is also a separate carpeted exercise/flex room with equipment that can be included in sale.
The backyard features an elevated two-level wood deck with railings that overlooks the property. The property also includes a fenced horse arena, two barns (one with horse stalls and both are powered by a generator. There is a 12 x 16’ tack room with a hot water heater, sink and an indoor horse arena. There are three fenced in pastures on the property.
Price: $750,000
Contact: Linda Shurte, Irongate Inc., Realtors, 937-416-6592, Linda@shurte.com
OPEN HOUSE Sunday, October 26 2 – 4 pm.
