Local real estate: Yankee Trace 2-story on market for $725K, has updates

This Yankee Trace two story has five bedrooms and sits on a cul-de-sac lot. It has been updated. and has a finished daylight basement. CONTRIBUTED

This Yankee Trace two story has more than 4,500-square-feet of living space and is on a cul-de-sac lot. Built in 2004, it is at 1174 Club View Drive in Centerville and in the Centerville City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car attached garage with openers. There is a covered front porch and a glass storm door over the front door and a sidelight.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, a ceiling light and a guest closet. To the right is a formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. There are also two wall sconce lights.

The open concept kitchen and family room has hardwood floors throughout. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and a stone floor to ceiling fireplace. The kitchen has an eat in area and an exterior door opening to the covered back screened in patio. CONTRIBUTED

The foyer steps back to the two-story great room. It has a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and a corner floor to ceiling stone fireplace with a raised hearth and recessed lighting. The family room is open to the kitchen.

The eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and wood cabinets with granite tops. There is an island with bar seating, and a breakfast area with a chandelier. Appliances include a dishwasher, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, microwave, and French door refrigerator. There is also a pantry. The breakfast area has sliding glass doors opening to the covered back patio.

The first floor primary suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with oversized walk in shower. CONTRIBUTED

The first-floor primary bedrooms suite has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. One wall has wainscotting. There is a walk-in closet with carpeting and an organizing system. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity, walk in tile shower with glass doors, recessed lighting and a separate water closet.

There is a first-floor laundry room and half bathroom with tile floors. The laundry room has cabinets and a sink. There is another first-floor bedroom that could be a home office. It has a ceiling fan, carpeting and a walk-in closet.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and an oversized loft room, catwalk that overlooks the family room and three bedrooms. The bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, and one has an ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a family room, recreation room, fifth bedroom and full bathroom. CONTRIBUTED

Carpeted steps lead down from the kitchen to the finished basement. There is tile flooring at the bottom of the steps and neutral carpeting in the recreation room. It also has recessed lighting. There is a family room with recessed lighting, neutral carpeting and daylight windows. The basement has a fifth bedroom. It has a daylight window and neutral carpeting. There is also recessed lighting. The full bathroom in the basement has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is also a walk-in closet with carpeting and a custom organizing system.

The back of the home features a screened in patio, flagstone patio with a walkway to the backyard. The yard is surrounded by a metal fence. CONTRIBUTED

The back of the home features a covered patio with a screened in front. It has a ceiling fan and tile flooring. A door opens to a flagstone patio and there is a retractable awning. The back yard is surrounded by a metal fence and there is green space beyond. Flagstone steps also lead out into the backyard, which has extensive landscaping.

Updates include a roof, water heater, furnace and air conditioning, second furnace and exterior paint.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $725,000

Contact: Jessica Bauer Crichton, Comey & Shepherd Realtors, 513-884-1606, jessicabauer@comey.com

