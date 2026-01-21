Local real estate: Yankee Trace 2-story on market for $725K, has updates

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, a ceiling light and a guest closet. To the right is a formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. There are also two wall sconce lights.

The foyer steps back to the two-story great room. It has a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and a corner floor to ceiling stone fireplace with a raised hearth and recessed lighting. The family room is open to the kitchen.

The eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and wood cabinets with granite tops. There is an island with bar seating, and a breakfast area with a chandelier. Appliances include a dishwasher, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, microwave, and French door refrigerator. There is also a pantry. The breakfast area has sliding glass doors opening to the covered back patio.

The first-floor primary bedrooms suite has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. One wall has wainscotting. There is a walk-in closet with carpeting and an organizing system. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity, walk in tile shower with glass doors, recessed lighting and a separate water closet.

There is a first-floor laundry room and half bathroom with tile floors. The laundry room has cabinets and a sink. There is another first-floor bedroom that could be a home office. It has a ceiling fan, carpeting and a walk-in closet.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and an oversized loft room, catwalk that overlooks the family room and three bedrooms. The bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, and one has an ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

Carpeted steps lead down from the kitchen to the finished basement. There is tile flooring at the bottom of the steps and neutral carpeting in the recreation room. It also has recessed lighting. There is a family room with recessed lighting, neutral carpeting and daylight windows. The basement has a fifth bedroom. It has a daylight window and neutral carpeting. There is also recessed lighting. The full bathroom in the basement has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is also a walk-in closet with carpeting and a custom organizing system.

The back of the home features a covered patio with a screened in front. It has a ceiling fan and tile flooring. A door opens to a flagstone patio and there is a retractable awning. The back yard is surrounded by a metal fence and there is green space beyond. Flagstone steps also lead out into the backyard, which has extensive landscaping.

Updates include a roof, water heater, furnace and air conditioning, second furnace and exterior paint.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $725,000

Contact: Jessica Bauer Crichton, Comey & Shepherd Realtors, 513-884-1606, jessicabauer@comey.com