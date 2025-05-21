Local real estate: Luxury home in Washington Twp. for sale at just under $1.5M was rebuilt in 2019

A circular concrete driveway leads to the front of the home, which features pavers around a fountain and gas torch lanterns. There are brick stone walls at the end of the driveway with lanterns on either side. The front porch has brick and stone accents and is covered. The front door has dual sidelights, and a decorative glass inset.

The driveway leads to the two-car attached garage.

Inside the foyer there is recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling and a guest closet. It is open to the living area of the home, which includes a formal dining room, living room and kitchen. Updated hardwood flooring flows throughout this area.

The living room has a remote-control fireplace and tile surround with a wood mantel. There are built in hutches with cabinets on either side of the fireplace. There is recessed lighting throughout this area.

The dining room has two chandeliers and a vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen has a 14-foot island with Cambria quartz countertops, custom Omega cabinetry, quartz countertops and a hand painted tile backsplash. There are two decorative light fixtures above the island. Appliances include a dishwasher, a Wolf gas range with two ovens, microwave, refrigerator and wine cooler.

There is a mudroom with built in storage at the end of the kitchen and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen has three sinks, including one in the island.

Open to the kitchen is a hearth/sun room. It has a gas fireplace with wood mantel, tile flooring, recessed lighting and walls of windows with custom window coverings. There is an exterior door leading to the back patio.

Off the foyer to the left is a home office/study. It has hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling, closet and built in workstation with two desks and built in cabinets.

A hallway leads to three main floor bedrooms including the primary suite. There is a half bathroom off the hallway with wood vanity and tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls. The hallway has hardwood flooring and leads to the primary bedroom at the end. It has neutral carpeting, vaulted ceiling and a decorative chandelier.

The ensuite bathroom has heated tile flooring, two vanities, a free-standing bathtub, built in cabinet with heated towel storage, a walk-in shower with programmable Moen fixtures and an exterior door leading to the rear of the home.

A custom walk-in closet is off the bathroom. It has carpeting and two separate areas for clothing and storage. It also has recessed lighting.

A door from the closet opens to the laundry room. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting, built in cabinets and a laundry sink. Additional bedrooms on the main level each have carpeting and recessed lighting. Both also have ensuite bathrooms. One bedroom has a decorative ceiling light and double closet.

The en suite bathroom has a custom tiled tub/shower combination, wood vanity and recessed lighting. The second bedroom has a decorative ceiling light, and the ensuite bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower with glass doors and a wood vanity.

Wood steps off the kitchen and dining areas lead down to the finished walk out basement. It has a recreation room with carpeting and a built-in wet bar. There is a pool table area with light fixture and the bar area has tile flooring and a tin ceiling. The bar has a full-size beverage cooler, freezer drawer, cabinets with quartzite countertops and a bar sink and a custom backsplash.

There is a drawer microwave and warming drawer. The basement walks out to side yard through sliding glass doors off the wet bar area. There is an additional asphalt driveway leading to the walk out.

The basement also has a full bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There are three additional bedrooms (no egress) and a game room. The game room and bedrooms have carpeting and recessed lighting. There are also several unfinished rooms for storage.

The backyard features a concrete patio and pad for a hot tub. There is a gas line for a grill, a dual zone HVAC system and a whole house generator as well as a Sonos speaker system.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,499,000

More info: Jeff Probst, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-657-7590, jeff@jeffprobstgroup.com