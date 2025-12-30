Miamisburg ranch for sale for $550K has updates

Inside, the foyer has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. To the left is a home office/bedroom. It has carpeting, crown molding, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a double closet and a built-in bookcase. The hardwood flooring continues throughout the foyer and leads into the great room. It has crown molding, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace with wood mantel and ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors open to the back patio. There is also a built-in entertainment center with shelves and cabinets.

The eat-in kitchen is off the great room and has hardwood flooring, a vaulted ceiling with beams and a transom window above windows in the breakfast area. There are wood cabinets, a tile backsplash, solid surface counters and recessed lighting. There are pendant lights over a kitchen island, which has room for bar seating.

Appliances include double wall ovens, microwave, gas cooktop, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. There is a pass-through counter from the kitchen to the dining room. The breakfast nook has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting and a planning desk. There is also a walk-in pantry. Sliding glass doors open to the sunroom.

The dining room is across the foyer from the kitchen and has carpeting, a vaulted beamed ceiling, crown molding, a chandelier and art alcove. The sunroom is off the breakfast nook and has a ceiling fan and painted wood floor with a door opening to the paver patio.

The primary bedroom suite is off the great room and has carpeting, a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan and crown molding. There is a walk-in closet with an organizing system and a double closet. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, recessed lighting, a double wood vanity with makeup area and spa like walk in shower with bench seat.

The guest bedroom has carpeting, a ceiling fan and double closet. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring; a wood vanity and newer tile walk in shower with glass doors. It also has recessed lighting.

There is a laundry room off the garage with tile flooring, cabinets and a sink.

The back patio is surrounded by a half brick wall and is concrete with an epoxy coating. The patio is surrounded by a metal fence and there is an automatic awning that covers the majority of the patio. HOA monthly fee covers snow removal, hazard insurance, professional management, landscaping and maintenance.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $550,000

Contact: Michael L. Palmer, Irongate Inc. Realtors, 937-416-9342, mpalmer@irongaterealtors.com