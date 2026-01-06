Newer Northridge home on double wooded lot priced at $275K

Inside the foyer has luxury vinyl plank flooring, which continues throughout this level, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier. Beyond the foyer to the right is the living room, which has a ceiling fan.

Open to the living room and dining room is the kitchen. It has wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating and wainscotting, pendant lights and a ceiling light. Appliances include a range, microwave, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors open to the backyard wood deck.

There is a half bathroom off the living room with wood vanity and a brick backsplash. There is a nearby mudroom with a closet and storage cabinet.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom has a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and share a full hall bathroom with a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The wooded back yard features a wood deck with railings with steps down to the yard. There is yard shed with a wood deck with room for seating on the property. The lot is heavily wooded and lined with mature trees.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $275,000

Contact: Mandi Rider, Agora Realty Group, 937-681-5400, mandi@mandirider.com