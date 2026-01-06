Newer Northridge home on double wooded lot priced at $275K

This three-bedroom Dayton home, built in 2022, sits on a wooded lot with an extra lot as part of the package. It is at 2625 Secretariat Court, has 1,558-square feet of finished living space and is in the Northridge Local School District.
A two-car attached garage with openers is connected to the covered front entry by a walkway. Steps lead to a covered front porch, which has stacked stone accented pillars. A glass storm door covers the front door, which has a window at the top.
Inside the foyer has luxury vinyl plank flooring, which continues throughout this level, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the left is a formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier. Beyond the foyer to the right is the living room, which has a ceiling fan.
Open to the living room and dining room is the kitchen. It has wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating and wainscotting, pendant lights and a ceiling light. Appliances include a range, microwave, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors open to the backyard wood deck.
There is a half bathroom off the living room with wood vanity and a brick backsplash. There is a nearby mudroom with a closet and storage cabinet.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The ensuite bathroom has a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and share a full hall bathroom with a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.
The wooded back yard features a wood deck with railings with steps down to the yard. There is yard shed with a wood deck with room for seating on the property. The lot is heavily wooded and lined with mature trees.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $275,000
Contact: Mandi Rider, Agora Realty Group, 937-681-5400, mandi@mandirider.com
About the Author