Open floor plan enhances Springboro home

With a spacious open-concept floor plan under volume ceilings, this brick ranch home has a finished walk-out lower level for additional living space options.
Listed for $539,986 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, the house at 88 English Oak Lane has about 2,970 square feet of living space, including the finished lower level. Built in 2015 within the Springboro North Hills of Stoneridge community, the property has a tree-lined backyard with water views, a balcony wooden deck and covered backyard patio. At the front, a walkway leads from the driveway of the three-car garage to the formal entry nook.
Inside, hardwood floors fill the foyer and continue to a hallway that leads to the hidden primary bedroom wing while continuing into the kitchen and breakfast room. A cathedral ceiling starts at the foyer and peaks above the great room, which has a gas fireplace flanked by two windows. The fireplace has ceramic tile and a fluted-wood mantel surround. French doors open off the foyer into a secluded living room, sitting room or office area. The room has a front-facing window and a vaulted ceiling that lifts over an open dividing wall from the great room.
Off the great room, a short hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The front bedroom has a bay bump-out design and a walk-in closet. The rear bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The bath features a tub-shower and single-sink vanity.
A wrap-around, dual-level peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the great room. The counter has breakfast bar seating options, and the lower level has a double-sink and preparation space. Granite counters complement the cherry cabinetry that fills two walls and wraps arounds stainless-steel appliances. Ceramic tile accents the wall space for the backsplash. There is a corner pantry closet for additional storage options. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The adjoining breakfast room has patio doors that open to the balcony wooden deck. The cathedral ceiling peaks above the kitchen and hanging light fixtures and under-counter lights add to the canister lights to highlight the kitchen workspace.
Tucked off a hidden hallway, the primary bedroom has a tray ceiling with ceiling paddle fan. The bathroom features a solid-surface double-sink vanity, soak tub below a window and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass accent walls and door. There is a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Across the hallway from the primary bedroom is the laundry room with a washer, dryer and wash tub.
A spindled railing accents the open stairwell to the walk-out lower level. Nearly 900 square feet of the lower level has been finished into a recreation room, a fourth bedroom with daylight window and double-door closet, and a third full bathroom with a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and single-sink vanity. The recreation room has sliding patio doors that open to the backyard patio. The lower level has a separate surround-sound system, ceiling paddle fans and two additional storage closets.
Unfinished space has room for storage options, additional living space and the mechanical systems, including an air-purifier and water softener.
SPRINGBORO
Price: $539,986
Open House: Jan. 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
Directions: Route 73 to Red Lion Five Point Road, to North Hills Boulevard, to left on English Oak Lane
Highlights: About 2,970 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, hardwood floors, split floor plan, finished lower level, 2 surround-sound systems, walk-out, wooden balcony deck, covered patio, 3-car garage, generator, carpet allowance
For more information:
Nicole Bowles
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty
937-901-6280
Website: https://nicolebowles.bhhspro.com
