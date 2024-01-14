Open floor plan enhances Springboro home

Inside, hardwood floors fill the foyer and continue to a hallway that leads to the hidden primary bedroom wing while continuing into the kitchen and breakfast room. A cathedral ceiling starts at the foyer and peaks above the great room, which has a gas fireplace flanked by two windows. The fireplace has ceramic tile and a fluted-wood mantel surround. French doors open off the foyer into a secluded living room, sitting room or office area. The room has a front-facing window and a vaulted ceiling that lifts over an open dividing wall from the great room.

Off the great room, a short hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The front bedroom has a bay bump-out design and a walk-in closet. The rear bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The bath features a tub-shower and single-sink vanity.

A wrap-around, dual-level peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the great room. The counter has breakfast bar seating options, and the lower level has a double-sink and preparation space. Granite counters complement the cherry cabinetry that fills two walls and wraps arounds stainless-steel appliances. Ceramic tile accents the wall space for the backsplash. There is a corner pantry closet for additional storage options. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The adjoining breakfast room has patio doors that open to the balcony wooden deck. The cathedral ceiling peaks above the kitchen and hanging light fixtures and under-counter lights add to the canister lights to highlight the kitchen workspace.

Tucked off a hidden hallway, the primary bedroom has a tray ceiling with ceiling paddle fan. The bathroom features a solid-surface double-sink vanity, soak tub below a window and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass accent walls and door. There is a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Across the hallway from the primary bedroom is the laundry room with a washer, dryer and wash tub.

A spindled railing accents the open stairwell to the walk-out lower level. Nearly 900 square feet of the lower level has been finished into a recreation room, a fourth bedroom with daylight window and double-door closet, and a third full bathroom with a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and single-sink vanity. The recreation room has sliding patio doors that open to the backyard patio. The lower level has a separate surround-sound system, ceiling paddle fans and two additional storage closets.

Unfinished space has room for storage options, additional living space and the mechanical systems, including an air-purifier and water softener.

SPRINGBORO

Price: $539,986

Open House: Jan. 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: Route 73 to Red Lion Five Point Road, to North Hills Boulevard, to left on English Oak Lane

Highlights: About 2,970 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, hardwood floors, split floor plan, finished lower level, 2 surround-sound systems, walk-out, wooden balcony deck, covered patio, 3-car garage, generator, carpet allowance

For more information:

Nicole Bowles

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-901-6280

Website: https://nicolebowles.bhhspro.com