PHOTOS: $1.4M Springboro home for sale has 7,200-square-feet of living space

Inside, the two-story foyer has hardwood floors and is open to the dining room on the right and family room on the left. Both rooms have carpet and tall ceilings and ceiling fans.

The foyer steps back to the living room. It has carpeting, a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and a fireplace with a marble hearth.

The eat-in kitchen is a step up from the living room. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting and wood cabinets with granite countertops. There is an island with bar seating, and appliances include a professional style gas range, wall ovens, a microwave, wine cooler, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is also a pantry, and the breakfast nook has a decorative chandelier.

The first-floor primary bedroom suite had neutral carpeting, a lighted tray ceiling and recessed lighting. There is also a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, three vanities and one with a makeup area, a walk-in tile shower with a glass door and a built-in garden soaking tub with marble tile. There is an oversized walk-in closet at the end of the bathroom area with a built-in organizing system, wood floors and carpeting.

A hallway off the garage leads to the first-floor laundry and a half bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring and a wood vanity. The laundry room has tile flooring and built in cabinets. The stairs to the second level are in the back of the house and French doors open to the upper-level deck, which stretches across the entire back of the home.

Carpeted stairs lead upstairs to a catwalk that overlooks both the front and back of the house. The hallway has painted wood floors and there is recessed lighting. There is an area with carpeting off the catwalk. There are three bedrooms on this level. They are carpeted, have recessed lighting and ceiling fans.

One has an ensuite bathroom with a wood vanity, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination. The other two share a Jack and Jill style bathroom with two vanities, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The bedrooms all have walk-in closets.

Carpeted stairs lead to the finished walk out basement. It has a recreation room, theater room, exercise area, bedroom with egress and a bathroom. The large recreation room and exercise area have tile flooring and recessed lighting. French doors open to the rear covered patio that extends across the back of the home. There is a gas fireplace in this room.

The theater room has tile flooring, a screen with a raised area and a projector. There is a built-in glass door entertainment center and speakers.

The basement bedroom has tile flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. It has an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There is also a laundry room on this level off the bedroom with tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

Outside both the upper-level deck and basement level patio wrap around to the side of the house. The upper level has wood railings.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,400,000

Contact: Julie Stratman, Comey Shepherd Realtors, 513-505-7462, Juliestratman@yahoo.com