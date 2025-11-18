Photos: Historical brick farmhouse in Waynesville for sale for $1.375M

This 1830s-era brick farmhouse sits on more than 5 acres in Waynesville. It has been rebuilt and totally updated and has four bedrooms and 3,332 square feet of finished living space. It is at 2566 E. Lower Springboro Road and in the Wayne Local School District.
A circular driveway leads to the front of the home, and the three-car detached garage. Cobblestones lead up to the front door, which has a glass inset and gas lights on both sides. Inside, the foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier.
A flex room on the right of the foyer has hardwood floors and a decorative ceiling light. Off the room is a half bathroom. It has hardwood floors, and an updated farmhouse style sink.
A wood staircase steps down to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has new custom cabinets, quartz countertops and backsplash and an island with bar seating. There is a chandelier over the island and ceiling lights. The kitchen has hardwood floors and appliances include a professional style gas range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and wine cooler. There is a brick accent wall with a shelf and an exterior door opening to driveway access.
Next to the kitchen is the dining room and open living room. Both have hardwood floors. There is a decorative chandelier in the dining area and another lighting fixture in the family room. There is a gas fireplace with wood mantel and an exterior door opening to the patio.
A wood staircase off the foyer leads to the upper level and four bedrooms. There is a decorative light fixture at the top of the stairs and hardwood floors throughout this floor.
The primary bedroom suite had hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and two wall mounted light fixtures. There is a walk-in closet behind sliding barn style doors with a custom organizing system. The ensuite bathroom has hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, a double wood vanity with a brick accent wall behind and a ceiling light fixture. There is a walk-in-tiled shower with glass doors and a freestanding bathtub. There is also a linen closet.
Hardwood floors flow throughout this level into all bedrooms. They each have ceiling light fixtures, and one has a doorway leading to a bathroom. This bathroom has a walk-in shower with rainfall head and glass doors and a sink with a marble top. There is an additional full bathroom on this level with a double vanity, ceiling light fixture and walk-in shower with glass doors. This bathroom also houses the laundry area. One of the bedrooms has built in cabinets.
The outside of the home features a wraparound brick paver patio that has steps down to the inground pool. There is a covered outdoor kitchen with grill, refrigerator, ice maker and beer taps. The 16’ x 40’ saltwater pool is surrounded by brick pavers, and the back yard is surrounded by a metal fence. Beyond the fence, there is a treehouse, zipline, firepit, volleyball court and walking trails.
The detached garage has a car lift and a bonus loft that could be finished into a living area with a private entrance. The home also has an unfinished basement.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $1,375,000
Contact: Jennifer Steward, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-477-1188, Jennifer.stewart529@gmail.com
