Ranch home in Beavercreek Country Club Community priced at $725K

Inside, the vaulted foyer has tile flooring and a guest closet. To the right is a formal dining room with a tray ceiling, hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. The foyer steps back to the great room. It has hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a gas see through fireplace with a wood mantel and surround.

Off the great room is the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and recessed lighting. There is a ceiling fan and an island with bar seating. The great room fireplace can be seen from this side as well and is surrounded by tile.

Appliances include a dishwasher, beverage cooler in the wine bar, double wall ovens, warming drawer, gas cooktop and French door refrigerator. There is a double sink in the island and a single bar sink in the wine area. There is also a planning desk and walk in pantry with tile flooring.

The breakfast nook has bayed windows and tile flooring and recessed lighting. Sliding glass doors open to the back deck.

There is a half bathroom nearby with wood vanity, vaulted ceiling and tile flooring and a laundry room with tile flooring, cabinets with quartz tops and a double sink.

The primary bedroom suite has hardwood flooring, a lighted tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The remodeled ensuite bathroom has heated tile flooring, a double vanity with makeup area and linen closet, a freestanding soaking bathtub and walk in shower with glass doors.

There is a tray ceiling and heated towel rack. There is also a walk-in closet with custom organizing system and tile floor.

Steps off the foyer lead to the finished lower level and two bedrooms and one full bathroom. There is a built-in bench with storage on the stair landing and recessed lighting above. The basement bedrooms have egress windows, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting and ceiling fans. The Jack-and-Jill style bathroom has wood vanities off each room, tile flooring, and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

The basement walkout recreation/family room has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a built-in entertainment center and sliding glass doors opening to the covered lower-level patio. The wet bar/kitchenette has a built-in storage cabinet, kitchen cabinets, bar seating and a wine area. Appliances include a dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also space for a home office and unfinished areas for storage.

The back of the home features a wood deck with railings off the kitchen that steps down to the yard and covers a paver patio that extends across the rear of the home. The yard is fully surrounded by a metal fence. Updates include a whole house generator, water heater, garage doors, roof, gutters, downspouts and appliances in basement. The home features a whole house audio system, water filtration and irrigation systems.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $725,000

Contact: Mandi Rider, Agora Realty Group, 937-681-5400, mandi@mandirider.com