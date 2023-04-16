Ranch home on large lot, recently updated

A hallway leads to the three bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, luxury vinyl tile and double closets with sliding doors. The master bedroom has a brick accent wall as well. There is an ensuite half bath in the master with pedestal sink and decorative ceiling light. There is also a full bath nearby with walk in shower, updated vanity with quartz top and light wood paneling on the walls.

The fully waterproofed basement is unfinished, and the laundry area is in the basement. It has some built-in shelving and glass block windows. The attached two car garage has an extended space with shelving.

The rear yard has a large barn, and the rear deck is freshly painted with a tin roof. The barn has two large doors, one entry door, electricity and a small concrete patio. Updates include fresh pain throughout, new vinyl flooring, updated lighting fixtures, kitchen appliances in 2022, remodeled bathrooms in 2021, new HVAC in 2022 and water heater in 2021, new windows in 2022 and roof in 2020, new water softener filtration system and sump pump with battery backup in 2021.

Facts:

4600 N. Urbana Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

Three bedrooms, one and one-half bathroom

1,400 square feet

1.1-acre lot

Price: $289,900

Directions: East National Road to North on Urbana Lisbon Rd (54

Highlights: Brand new flooring throughout main level, updated bathrooms, woodburning fireplace in family room, newer kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances, full sized barn in backyard, covered and newly painted back deck, full unfinished, waterproofed basement, 1-plus acre lot open to farm fields in the rear, master bedroom with ensuite half bath.

For more details:

Danielle Chapman

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-450-7783

danielleRchapman@att.net