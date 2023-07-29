Redesign adds fresh feel inside brick home

A redesigned floor plan added a glamorous threshold into the updated kitchen and detailed framing surrounding entrances into formal areas from the two-story foyer. Enhancing the original craftsmanship allows for a fresh modern look while still keeping the charming details.

Listed for $829,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the two-story brick home at 788 Plantation Lane has about 4,248 square feet of living space. Brick garden beds accent the circular driveway that leads up to the formal front entry, while an extended driveway with an extra parking pad allows access to the side-entry, two-car garage.

Located within a cul-de-sac in the Blossom Heath Estates of Kettering, the property is accented with wrought-iron railings and gates to the walkways of the tree-lined backyard garden oasis where there is an in-ground, salt-water swimming pool and sun deck. Outside the pool area is a paver-brick patio, surrounded by garden beds, which has access to a screen-enclosed patio with a cathedral ceiling and outside awnings.

Inside, the redesigned floor plan allowed for a private first-floor primary suite and spacious family room. Formal areas complete the circular floor plan from foyer to kitchen. The double-door formal entry opens into the two-story foyer with refinished hardwood flooring. The open staircase has an ornate design with wood steps and banister railing. A window seat is flanked by two guest closets and a chandelier hangs at the center of a ceiling medallion. Fluted and dentil molding frame the threshold into the formal living room.

A fireplace with marble surround and fluted mantel is the centerpiece to the living room and is flanked by two windows. Built-in cabinetry with push-open doors blends within the wall décor, hiding shelves and possible media area. Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues into the adjoining dining room, which has wainscoting and a grand chandelier.

A mud room or butler’s pantry is between the kitchen and dining room and has storage options and access to a half bathroom with pedestal sink.

Crystal chandeliers hang above the long narrow island within the kitchen. The island has a Corian counter that extends to allow bar seating and has a double oven on the other side. A window is above a large single sink, and white cabinetry has quartz counters and matching subway-tile backsplash. There is a cooktop, dishwasher and microwave. A double-door panty provides additional storage. A buffet or coffee station was added within the breakfast room. The cabinets and counter match the kitchen.

Off the breakfast room is the secluded family room with wainscoting and a corner fireplace with fluted wood mantel and white marble surround.

A door to the primary suite was moved from the family room to off the breakfast room. The short hallway leads to the bedroom, which has a coffered ceiling. Double doors open into a dressing area with mosaic tile flooring. The room has a single-sink vanity, three large closets and built-in drawers and cabinets. The bathroom has walk-in shower with glass doors, ceramic-tile seat and subway tile surround. A second single-sink vanity has a quartz counter.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. One bedroom has a wall of built-in bookcases and cabinets that surround a window and is currently set up as a study. This bedroom has a private bath with tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Two other bedrooms share a divided Jack-and-Jill bath with an oversized vanity with single sink and ornate mirrored medicine cabinet. The other half has a tub/shower, and the flooring has been updated to ceramic tile.

A door off the kitchen leads down to the lower-level laundry room, storage room, fourth full bathroom and access to the two-car garage. The laundry room has been updated with flooring and has a wall of cabinets, counters and closets. The full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. The storage room includes the home’s mechanical system and the swimming pool filtration system. There is a glass-block window and ample storage. The garage has a walk-in storage closet.

KETTERING

Price: $829,900

No Open House:

Directions: West Stroop Road to Stonebridge Road to right on Blossom Heath Road to left on Plantation Lane

Highlights: About 4,248 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins, first-floor primary bedroom, two-story foyer, updated kitchen, quartz counters, laundry room, 2-car garage, screen-enclosed porch, paver-brick patio, in-ground salt-water swimming pool, fenced yard, circular driveway, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Lois Sutherland

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-478-5882

Website: https://loissutherland.irongaterealtors.com