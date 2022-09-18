Relaxing spaces

Combined Shape Caption A 4-season room has a double tray ceiling, wainscoting and several windows for a panoramic view of the back yard. Oversized French doors open to the patio and outdoor kitchen. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption A 4-season room has a double tray ceiling, wainscoting and several windows for a panoramic view of the back yard. Oversized French doors open to the patio and outdoor kitchen. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Formal entry opens through leaded-glass doors with matching sidelights into a two-story foyer with an open staircase and hardwood flooring. Fluted wood columns accent the entry into a living room area with a turret bay sitting area and dentil crown molding.

French doors open off the living room into a study or office area with dentil crown molding. This room has access to a hallway that leads to a full bathroom and a first-floor bedroom option.

The hallway can be closed off for privacy creating a first-floor main bedroom, a possible guest or in-law suite. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and rear picture window. The full bathroom has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

To the left off the foyer is the formal dining room with a window nook, dentil crown molding and chair rail. Double doors open from the dining room into the kitchen. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and dark granite countertops. There is a planning desk, coffee station, a pantry cabinet, a pantry closet, a peninsula counter to divide the kitchen from the breakfast room and an island with a gas cooktop.

Updated stainless-steel appliances include wall ovens, dishwasher and a refrigerator. A cutout is above the double sink allowing for a pass-through into the centrally located family room.

Hardwood floors fill the kitchen and breakfast room, which has a box window. Off the breakfast room is access to the half bathroom and ends within the laundry room complete with folding counter, wash sink, pullout ironing board, sorting station, granite countertops and mosaic-tile backsplash. Access to the oversized, three-car garage is off the laundry room.

A brick, gas fireplace is the centerpiece to the centrally located family room. The fireplace has a brick hearth and dentil wood mantel that matches the crown molding. Tucked off into one corner is a wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Next to the fireplace is a staircase that leads up to the second-floor main bedroom.

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the family room and continues two-steps down into the four-season room, which has a double tray ceiling, wainscoting and several windows for a panoramic view of the back yard. Oversized French doors open to the patio and outdoor kitchen.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. Both bathrooms have been redesigned and updated. The main bedroom has a turret sitting area, a step-in closet, access to the balcony hallway and the back staircase. The private bathroom has been updated with a whirlpool tub below a window and a cathedral ceiling. A double-sink vanity has a granite countertop and linen cabinets with tilt-outs and soft-close doors.

The walk-in shower has several shower heads and jetted body wash with ceramic-tile, glass-block and river-rock accents and heated-tile flooring. A walk-in closet has built-in storage.

Accessible from the hallway and divided into a Jack-and-Jill for two of the three bedrooms, the guest bath has a walk-in shower with seat, jetted body wash and rain shower behind glass doors.

The bath has a single-sink vanity with granite countertop and a toilet nook. A second single-sink vanity with make-up desk is part of a dressing area to one of the bedrooms. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets.

A door from the foyer opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement, which has been finished into a recreation room with a wet bar. There is a full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The bathroom has been updated with ceramic-tile wall and floor accent as well as fixtures.

The recreation room has a turret media area, and the wet bar has a peninsula counter, cabinetry, a sink and appliance nook. There is a finished bonus room that offers flexible space and an unfinished area where the mechanical systems are located as well as storage options.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $599,000

Open house: Sept. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Ohio 48 to east on Social Row Road, to left on Willow Brook to right on Willow Park Court

Highlights: About 3,790 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, 4-season room, finished basement, wet bar, built-ins, first-floor bedroom suite, study, formal areas, turret sitting areas, spacious laundry, surround sound system, 3-car garage, outdoor kitchen, private half-acre lot, composite privacy fence, electric fence, stamped patio, HVAC 2018, garage doors 2018, windows 2018, roof 2021, driveway and walkway 2021

