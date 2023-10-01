Remodeled tri-level home includes fenced backyard

This fully remodeled tri-level home has a fully fenced private yard and is in the Tecumseh Local School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the attached one-car garage and extended parking pad. A walkway leads from the driveway to the front entry door with storm door. The garage has an opener and an exterior door leading to the backyard.

Inside the entry is a living room with vaulted ceiling and updated luxury vinyl flooring. There is also a coat closet.

To the right of the entry is the kitchen with luxury vinyl tile flooring, a breakfast area with decorative chandelier and all new cabinets and granite counters. New stainless appliances include a range, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. There is a new double-stainless sink with pull-down faucet and a pantry. The kitchen has a door that connects to the garage.

From the kitchen, steps lead down to the lower level with luxury vinyl flooring throughout. There is a bedroom with double closets, a half bath with built-in cabinets and a family room with a walk-in closet. There is an exterior door in the family room that walks up to the fenced rear yard.

From the living room, steps lead up to the second level. This level has refinished hardwood flooring throughout and three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bathroom has a tub shower combination and a built-in medicine cabinet and tile flooring. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and double closets. There is also a linen closet off the hallway.

A wood deck with railing is off the garage in the back. The flat backyard has a firepit, double-door storage shed and wood privacy fence.

Facts:

304 Deerfield Drive, New Carlisle, OH 45344

Four bedrooms, one- and one-half bathrooms

1,640 square feet

.20-acre lot

Price: $214,900

Directions: W Lake to Zimmerman to Deerfield

Highlights: Completely remodeled with new luxury vinyl flooring and refinished hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless kitchen appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room and family room, full bath with updated vanity, half bath in basement level, walk out from basement family room, wood privacy fence in backyard, one-car attached garage, updated HVAC and electrical panel.

For more details:

Arthur Solomon

Coldwell Banker Heritage – Springfield

937-631-5562

arthur.solomon@coldwellbanker.com