Renovated home retains original charm

Recent updates completed within the past year include a roof, gutters, vinyl windows and glass-block basement windows making the exterior nearly maintenance free. Inside, hardwood floors were re-stained, wood-laminate flooring installed in the kitchen and basement recreation room, and additional canister and decorative lighting. The full bathroom has been updated as well as the kitchen.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with an open staircase to the right and a deep coat closet. A circular window is above the original mail-slot door. The front door has been updated and includes a storm door.

Hardwood flooring has been retained throughout the main level, including the wooden staircase. A curved banister with spindle accents wraps around the staircase.

To the left, the formal living room has three windows and additional canister ceiling lights. A decorative fireplace has painted brick hearth and firebox in which an electric insert could be added. The wooded mantel has fluted column accents that complement the framed threshold going into the dining room.

The living room is open, bright and features can-ceiling lights and fireplace. The dining room is adjacent to the living room and kitchen and is ready for the formal or casual dinner events. The kitchen features granite counters with ceramic backsplash and neutral flooring. The white cabinets truly stand out in the kitchen. A crystal chandelier hangs above the dining room and a swinging door opens into the kitchen.

Accessible from the foyer hallway and the dining room, the kitchen has been updated with granite counters that complement the white cabinetry, which includes a pantry cabinet. Mosaic-glass tiles blend from the counter to under the cabinetry, creating a neutral backsplash. A single sink is below a window and stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. Wood-vinyl plank flooring fills the kitchen area and a back door with window panes opens out to the backyard patio.

The second floor is divided into two bedroom wing options. The open staircase comes to a landing where a crystal light fixture adds a creative design. One set of stairs leads to a bedroom option or flexible living space above the garage. The room has a dormer window nook, built-in drawers, a large closet and under-eaves storage closet. There is carpeting, a ceiling paddle fan, angled ceiling treatment and three windows. The room could be an office or hobby space in addition to a bedroom.

The second set of steps leads to the other half where two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. There is a large storage closet at the top of the stairs and a linen closet.

The rear bedroom has a walk-in closet and shelf nooks while the front bedroom has a wide single-door closet. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling paddle fans.

The full bathroom has been updated with a single-sink vanity, mirrored medicine cabinet, wood-laminate plank flooring, and ceramic-tile surround tub/shower.

Accessible from the foyer hallway, a hidden staircase leads down to the semi-finished basement. The steps open into a recreation room, which has a brick fireplace flanked by glass-block windows. The fireplace has a wood-beam mantel and brick hearth. A bench seat with storage is next to the fireplace. Paneled walls blend into cabinet storage areas and hides utilities. Off the recreation room is the unfinished utility room with the laundry hook-ups with wash tub and the home’s mechanical systems. A paneled door opens into a half bathroom with pedestal sink, a wood-laminate floor and a glass-block window.

DAYTON

Price: $179,900

No Open House

Directions: Salem Avenue to Wabash Avenue to right on Hudson Avenue

Highlights: About 1,106 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, 2 electric fireplaces, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, updated lighting, semi-finished basement, reaction room, walk-in closet, patio, fire pit, glass-block windows, vinyl windows, one-car garage, semi-fenced yard

For more information:

Michael Brown

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-454-2028

No Website