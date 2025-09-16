Renovated Kettering ranch for sale has a guest cottage

Inside the foyer has luxury vinyl tile flooring and a guest closet. It has recessed lighting and a stone accent wall to the left. Behind the stone wall is the eat in kitchen. The LVT flooring continues throughout this level. The dining area has pendant lights and recessed lighting, and the stacked stone accent wall has a built-in bench.

The kitchen has updated white cabinets, granite countertops and appliances including a range, French door refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. It also has a tile backsplash and an island with bar seating. There is a sliding glass door off the kitchen opening to the back flagstone patio.

Next to the kitchen is the sunken living room. It has a fireplace with raised stone hearth and stacked stone half wall around one side. It also has recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.

Steps up from the living room lead to a hallway and the primary bedroom suite. It has LVT flooring, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom has a newer double vanity, LVT flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors and tile halfway up the walls.

There is a second bedroom/flex room nearby with LVT flooring, a ceiling fan and double closet.

An additional full bathroom is nearby and has tile halfway up the walls, LVT flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower.

Across the home off the kitchen is another area with an additional bedroom and a bathroom. There is also a laundry room in this area. All have LVT flooring. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and double closet. The bathroom has a white wood vanity and walk in shower.

Attached to the bathroom is the laundry room. It has shelving and an exterior door. There is a doorway leading down to the partial unfinished basement with shelving and cabinets for storage.

The back yard is lined with mature trees and has a shed. There is a flagstone patio off the kitchen and an outdoor kitchen with a pergola.

There is also a guest cottage with LVT flooring, wood ceiling and woodburning stove on a brick hearth. The exterior door off the laundry room leads to a wood deck with railings that walks around the side of the house and has steps down to the driveway and garage.

MORE DETAILS