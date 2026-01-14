Settlers Walk 2-story on the market for $575K

Inside, the two-story foyer has refinished hardwood floors. To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting crown molding and recessed lighting. To the right is the formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier, a tray ceiling, bay window, neutral carpeting and chair rail molding.

Off the dining room is an eat in kitchen with hardwood flooring, white wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating, planning desk, recessed lighting and walk in pantry with tile flooring. Appliances include microwave, double oven, French door refrigerator and dishwasher. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio.

Open to the kitchen is the two-story great room. It has a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. There is an overlook from the second floor. There is a nearby half bathroom with pedestal sink and hardwood floors.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and a decorative semi-circular window.

The newly remodeled ensuite bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, a soaking tub, walk in shower with glass doors and a double vanity. There are two walk in closets. The additional bedrooms all have carpeting and ceiling fans. There is shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

There is a finished basement with a recreation room, possible fifth bedroom or office, a full bathroom and storage space. The recreation room has vinyl tile flooring and a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The bathroom has vinyl tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and wood vanity. The flex room has tile flooring and recessed lighting.

The back yard features a concrete patio, and stone firepit and the lot is lined with trees.

MORE DETAILS

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18

Price: $575,000

Contact: David Roth, Keller Williams Advisors, 937-903-0576, davidroth@kw.com