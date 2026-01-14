Settlers Walk 2-story on the market for $575K

This two story Srpingboro home is in Settlers Walk and has four bedrooms and a finished basement. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
This two-story Springboro home in the Manor II of Settler’s Walk was built in 1999 and has 3,816-square feet of living space. It is at 80 Gregg Court and sits on a .31-acre cul-de-sac lot in the Springboro City school District.

A concrete driveway connects to a two-car side entry attached garage with openers and a walkway leads to the front entrance. The front door has a full glass inset and dual sidelights.

Inside, the two-story foyer has refinished hardwood floors. To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting crown molding and recessed lighting. To the right is the formal dining room. It has a decorative chandelier, a tray ceiling, bay window, neutral carpeting and chair rail molding.

The kitchen has hardwood floors, white wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is an island with bar seating and a breakfast nook with access to the back patio. CONTRIBUTED

Off the dining room is an eat in kitchen with hardwood flooring, white wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating, planning desk, recessed lighting and walk in pantry with tile flooring. Appliances include microwave, double oven, French door refrigerator and dishwasher. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and a sliding glass door opening to the back patio.

The two story great room has refinished hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. It is open to the kitchen. CONTRIBUTED

Open to the kitchen is the two-story great room. It has a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. There is an overlook from the second floor. There is a nearby half bathroom with pedestal sink and hardwood floors.

The primary ensuite bathroom has been completely remodeled and has tile flooring, a soaking tub, walk in shower with glass doors and a double vanity. CONTRIBUTED

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and a decorative semi-circular window.

The newly remodeled ensuite bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, a soaking tub, walk in shower with glass doors and a double vanity. There are two walk in closets. The additional bedrooms all have carpeting and ceiling fans. There is shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

There is a finished basement with a recreation room, possible fifth bedroom or office, a full bathroom and storage space. The recreation room has vinyl tile flooring and a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The bathroom has vinyl tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and wood vanity. The flex room has tile flooring and recessed lighting.

the back of the home has a concrete patio and stone fireplit. CONTRIBUTED

The back yard features a concrete patio, and stone firepit and the lot is lined with trees.

MORE DETAILS

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18

Price: $575,000

Contact: David Roth, Keller Williams Advisors, 937-903-0576, davidroth@kw.com

