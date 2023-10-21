Spacious Tudor home on .55-acre lot

A spacious main level includes a first-floor primary bedroom and recent updates include a beautiful kitchen and bathrooms. Plus, an extension off the upstairs hallway offers flexible living space options with a private garage entrance.

Listed for $499,900 by Keller Williams Home Town Realty, the Tudor two-story home at 2780 Broken Woods Drive has about 4,072 square feet of living space. Located within the Broken Woods subdivision of Concord Twp., the 0.55-acre property sits on a semi-corner lot with mature trees that surround the backyard for added privacy. The driveway extends to offer an additional parking pad next to the over-sized two-car, side-entry garage. Off the back, a concrete patio is nestled among the landscaping and is next to a screen-enclosed porch.

In addition to the kitchen and the bathrooms, several updates have been made — including an epoxy garage floor, interior and exterior paint, the furnace in 2016, a hot water heater, and a roof replacement in 2012.

A front porch covers the formal entry and extends across the front. Y-beams accent the formal entry, which opens into a two-story foyer with an open staircase to the left. Wood spindles and the railing of the staircase match the polished hardwood flooring. Large French doors open off the foyer to the right into the formal living room, which transitions into the formal dining room. Both formal areas have updated light gray, vinyl wood-plank flooring. The dining room has wainscoting and crown molding that match the living room.

Straight off the foyer is a more casual family room with polished wood flooring. A stone fireplace has a raised hearth and wood-burning insert. French doors open from the family room to the screen-enclosed porch, which has a cathedral ceiling and panoramic views of the landscaped backyard. A single door opens off the porch outside to the paver-brick patio.

Accessible from both the family room and the dining room is the updated kitchen with an abundance of white cabinetry and quartz counters. Subway tile creates the backsplash, and there is a single sink below a window. Stainless-steel appliances include a range with a stainless-steel hood vent. A dishwasher is hidden as it matches the cabinetry. There is a small coffee station and a planning area with desk and lighted glass-panel, hanging cabinetry. A peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast room, which has sliding patio doors that open to the backyard patio.

A hallway from the kitchen provides access to a half bathroom with a bowl sink and vanity, the interior entrance to the garage, and ends within a large laundry room with a closet, folding counter, built-in pantry cabinets and a backdoor entrance.

Tucked off the foyer hallway behind the staircase is the entrance to the first-floor primary bedroom, which features wood-plank flooring and a shiplap-accented wall. There is a closet within the bedroom and a second closet within the updated bathroom. The bath has a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and an extended vanity with single-sink. The wood-grain ceramic-tile flooring matches the tile within the shower.

Three bedrooms and a divided full bathroom are located upstairs. Each bedroom has either a step-in or a double-door closet. One bedroom has an angled ceiling. The divided bath offers two separate entrances off the hallway into a half-bath setting with a long vanity with single-sink and quartz counter and additional linen cabinetry storage. Both halves have access to a tub/shower room with subway-tile surround and glass sliding doors.

A door at the end of the hallway opens into a study or office space as the angled ceiling has a large skylight and plenty of head room for flexible living space. This room is a pass-through to a bonus recreation room that is finished space above the garage.

The recreation room has an angled ceiling with paddle fans, built-in storage nooks, an elevated space and a large closet. A door opens into a bonus room that is currently set up as a fifth bedroom. This room has a window but no closet; however, a stairwell leads down to a private entrance off the garage, allowing for a possible guest suite option.

CONCORD TWP.

Price: $499,900

Directions: County Road 25A to north on Monroe Concord, to right on Merriment to left on Broken Woods Drive

Highlights: About 4,072 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, updated flooring, volume ceiling, first-floor primary bedroom, updated bathrooms, study, recreation room, possible-fifth bedroom, spacious laundry room with built-ins, three-season room, roof 2012, furnace 1016, paver-patio, tree-lined backyard, storage shed, oversized two-car garage, extra parking pad

