Local real estate: Springfield home for sale completely updated, has inground saltwater pool

The wood front door has dual sidelights and an oval glass inset. Inside it opens into the family room. It has a woodburning brick fireplace with stove insert and raised hearth, newer neutral carpeting, crown molding and a ceiling fan. There is a walk-in closet at the end of this room.

The family room opens to the dining room. It has newer neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier and chair rail molding. French doors at the end of this room open to the side yard.

A doorway in the dining room opens to the kitchen. It has been completely updated and has tile flooring, a chandelier over the breakfast area, vaulted ceiling and white cabinets. It has a tile backsplash, granite countertops and an island. Appliances include a dishwasher, range, microwave and French door refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a mud room with a built-in planning desk and cabinets, tile flooring and chair rail molding. It has a skylight, a vaulted ceiling with a beam and a ceiling fan. There is a half bathroom off this room with vanity and tile flooring. There is an exterior door opening to the back yard.

Off the dining room is a laundry room with tile flooring and an oversized full bathroom with tile flooring, a jetted bathtub, and double vanity. There is also a walk-in tile shower with glass door.

Carpeted stairs off the dining room and laundry room lead to the second floor and four bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom has newer neutral carpeting, a sitting room with ceiling fan and double closets. The other bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting. One bedroom has two closets with a makeup vanity and mirror between. There is a full bathroom on the second floor with a new vanity, tile flooring and tub/shower combination. There is also a built-in linen cabinet.

The backyard has a concrete patio and brick firepit and is surrounded by a wood picket fence. The house also has a heated, saltwater inground pool with concrete patio surrounding it and decorative stone and pavers. There is also a diving board and a wood privacy fence surrounding the pool.

There is a storage shed with sliding doors and a fenced stall area. There is an additional building that can be used for storage or a workshop.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $559,900

More info: Danielle Chapman, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-450-7783, daniellerchapman@att.net