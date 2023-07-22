St. Anne home exudes relaxed glamour

If you happen to pop by Square One Salon & Spa on Third Street in Dayton, several interior design magazines such as Architectural Digest await clients. Photos of a mansion in Bel-Air or pied è terre in Paris, for example, adorn the glossy pages and project a sense of glamour and easy refinement.

As co-owner and director-level stylist at Square One, Alan Leonard injects that same elegant, approachable and je ne sais quoi attitude into his 1869 home in the St. Anne’s Historic Hill District.

Leonard, 48, and his partner Christopher Sidner have lived in the two-bedroom, one-bath home for 20 years.

Their design philosophy and inspiration revolve around “moody maximalism,” Leonard said, employing a more-is-more approach to interior styling, a color palette with dark yet handsome hues and artful placement of furniture, paintings and other pieces. “We get our inspirations through the Internet and by following other likeminded creators” on social media, he added. In fact, Leonard said he belongs to the “Moody Maximalism” group on Facebook.

As such, new items richly counterpoint the vintage pieces that the pair might have found at an estate sale or thrift shop. Leonard admitted, with a laugh, that he shops “anywhere and everywhere” for fabric, furniture, fixtures and more.

Federal feel

Leonard said St. Anne’s Hill offers architectural styles such as Federal, Second Empire, Gothic, Eastlake and Queen Anne. His home is a beautiful example of Federal architecture, which flourished in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

According to Leonard, the Federal architecture features some of the same elements of Georgian style: symmetry and classical details. Yet the Federal vibe is more delicate.

Since their home measures about 1,150 square feet, strategic placement of furniture, chandeliers, counters, rugs and even soft furnishings like pillows is essential. Mirrors, too, help make the rooms feel more spacious.

Embracing peace

After living in the home for two decades and rotating collections, repainting rooms or undertaking major renovation projects, Leonard admits he’s hard-pressed to pinpoint a favorite area.

“I enjoy all aspects of my home,” he said. “But if I had to pick one, currently, it would probably be my bedroom at the moment. It makes me feel at peace and I have good lighting.”

As he noted, an historic home takes a more elbow grease than, say, a newly constructed residence. But Leonard and Sidner’s craftsmanship skills are ready for the job.

“We want to remodel the bathroom, but have not nailed down any desirable plans,” Leonard said. “And we try to do most of the work ourselves.”

Garden delights

Whether the couple is entertaining friends or participating in neighborhood events, Leonard and Sidner extend a relaxed and gracious welcome when they open the doors to their home.

The St. Anne’s Hill Historic Home and Garden Tour, for example, is a biennial event that gives guests a chance to view private residences and urban gardens. Next year, the popular tour will take place on Saturday, June 15.

“We have been part of the garden tour since we have lived here, and we will continue to be part of that going into next year,” said Leonard.