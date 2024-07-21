Starter house becomes home to love for West Carrollton woman

“But, while I have lived here, my philosophy of home ownership has changed dramatically,” she said. “I don’t know if it is the fluctuating economic times, or my inner desire for belonging somewhere, but it has become a home and not just a landing pad.”

Clay, who works as a public affairs liaison, has plans for more upgrades, including updating the basement and painting the laundry room pewter green.

“I don’t dream about doing grand things,” Clay said. “The things I visualize are little gardens, and a pot of soup on the stove or inviting people over for a pot of chili. Maybe a scented candle. I want a cozy atmosphere.”

Clay noted that some overall trends don’t work for each person’s house, such as farmhouse décor.

“I have my great-grandma’s wrought iron outline of a rooster and I hung that over the door to the kitchen to make it work.”

Refreshing a home can often lead to some surprises, and for Clay it was letting go of some items.

“I was younger and all into shabby chic and Martha Stewart, I had this idea that my resources would be unlimited, in terms of money and space,” she said. “And I have found that as I try to create new atmospheres, you only have so much space to work with. If you bring stuff in, other stuff has to go out. It’s been a struggle to stay organized and let some things go.”

We asked Clay to tell us more about her home and lifestyle:

Year your home was built: 1957

Square footage: 1,100

Architectural design: Brick ranch, mid-century style

Spouse name and number of years married/number children: Married to Dusty almost 3 years. One son, Xander, who is 11 years old.

How long have you been in your house: 15 years this July

What changed your house into a home: I originally bought this house at age 25 with the idea that it would be a starter home, that we’d make some improvements, paint the interior beige, and move on to something bigger.

I’ve welcomed a son here and a random assortment of pets. I got re-married while living here. I planted flowers in the front yard. I’ve stood in the same exact spot every day to prepare food. I was here when I learned of the deaths of relatives. I’ve painted and re- painted the walls. These brick walls have been a place to hold the margins of life, not just serve as a place to sleep.

I have a refrigerator magnet that says, “I want to have a little house with sunlight on the floors, a chimney with a rosy hearth and lilac by the door.” In a nutshell, that is the formula that covers my entire goal of home ownership.

What is your favorite part of your home and why: The first is the potager garden and herb garden I planted in the front and back. Gardening has become an accidental hobby. At first, I simply wanted to grow onions and tomatoes to learn how to make a great homemade salsa. However, I fell deeply down the rabbit hole, and every year I’ve expanded and added to my planting space. I am simply in love with how everything bursts into rotating blooms.

The crocus, tulips, and daffodils start off the season. When they die back, the rhubarb, snapdragons, cosmos and strawberries fill in the gaps. Then, the purple coneflower and bright, sunny faced Black Eyed Susans. Everything comes to a grand finale in the late summer/early fall with baskets of tomatoes, cucumber and peppers.

The second thing that comes to mind is the fireplace. When I moved in, this home had a regular, old fashioned, open wood burning fireplace. This style of fireplace is pleasant for the ambiance at Christmas, but inefficient if you want to use it often. You lose so much heat out the chimney that it costs a lot to run. This was a great source of dismay for me, because in the winter months, I absolutely live for a crackling fire and a hot cup of coffee. So, my husband had a more efficient wood burning insert put into the fireplace cavity.

Not only did it lower our natural gas bill significantly last winter, but I just adore how it makes my house feel cozy when it is cold outside. I have lived most of my life without a wood burning stove, but now, I don’t think I would ever go back.

Most difficult house project: My difficult house projects are the boring, but necessary ones. They are just emotionally difficult for me to want to spend money on a new roof, water heater, insulation, etc. Of course, I do them because I would dearly miss having any of these projects up to date. (Give me all the hot water!) However, I really want the money to go into the aesthetic of the home.

I dream of someday having board and batten, or a new oil painting to hang on the wall. Nobody (including me) is impressed by updating the hot water tank.

Advice to anyone looking to refresh or remodel their home: I recommend following your own style. However, I would encourage you to not live in the next owner’s house. Don’t make all the updates based on resale value unless you are planning on selling in the next 5 years. In my case, I’ve updated a lot of things more than once. I recommend crafting the life you want to have in your current space.

You can always paint it all white and update the flooring to sell once you know you will be moving. But, if you are going to buy and hold, just go for that color you dream of. If you want a deck or a hot tub, go ahead and do it. However, make sure you are going to use it for a few years to make it worthwhile.

