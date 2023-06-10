Updates add elegance, ease to hillside home

This four-bedroom, stone and vinyl two-story home, located in the Springfield Country Club district, sits on a hillside on nearly 2 acres. Originally built in 1942, there are many updates, and it is located in the Springfield City School District.
A long concrete driveway leads from the road to the attached two-car and detached two-car garages, both with openers. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front of the home, which features a fully covered front porch and upper-level balcony.
The front of the home has stone on the house; and beneath two pillars, and there is a wood railing around the front porch as well as a wood ceiling with three ceiling lights. The wood front door and dual sidelights all have decorative glass inserts.
Inside the front entry has tile flooring and leads to the open-concept great room and kitchen. The tile flooring continues into the kitchen, which has granite counters, recessed lighting, updated wood cabinets, two islands, both with granite and one with a gas cooktop and stainless floating range hood. Both islands have breakfast bars. Appliances include the cooktop, a wall oven, microwave, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. There are pendant lights above each island. The kitchen also has a tile backsplash, stainless double sink and a planning desk with built-in bookcase. There is an exterior door leading out to the covered back patio.
Open to the kitchen is the great room with wood flooring, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases on either side of a stone fireplace. There is an inset in the stone for a flatscreen television. There is a large bay window overlooking the covered patio and pool. There is a home office/den open to the great room with tile flooring. There is a half bath off the kitchen with tile flooring.
On the opposite side of the kitchen is the dining room with wood flooring and a decorative chandelier.
Next to the dining room through an open doorway is the den with a built-in entertainment center, wood flooring and recessed lighting. Open to this room is the bar room with wood flooring, a built-in bar with tile top and glass open shelving above the cabinets. The bar also has a sink and lighting above. There is another exterior door off this room leading out to the covered patio.
The wood staircase leads from the entryway up to the four upstairs bedrooms. At the top of the steps is a landing with neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier and a door leading to the second-floor balcony with wood railing.
The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, a walk in closet and stone fireplace with insets for television and décor. The ensuite bath has tile flooring, dual vanities and one with a makeup area, tile halfway up the walls and a walk-in tile shower with vaulted ceiling and glass door. There is also a linen closet in this room.
The three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans and walk-in closets. One bedroom has tile flooring and double French doors leading out to the second-floor balcony. One bedroom has its own bath with tile flooring and a shower with glass doors. There is a second full bath on this level with tile flooring, tub/shower combination and vanity. There is also a laundry room with shelving and a closet.
The walkout basement is unfinished with built-in storage shelves and HVAC.
The backyard features an inground pool and a wood pergola across most of the rear of the house. There are two covered porches on either side of the pergola. There is stone on the back first level and wood railings on the porch. A wood fence surrounds the pool area, and it is heavily landscaped. The pergola has two ceiling fans and an outdoor kitchen beneath with stone accents, gas grill and sink. On the opposite side is another covered porch with a woodburning outdoor stone fireplace outside this area. Beyond the fireplace is a yard shed/pool storage.
Facts:
655 W. Home Road Springfield, OH 45504
Four bedrooms, three- and one-half bathrooms
3,604 square feet
1.85-acre lot
Price: $610,000
Directions: W. Limestone to W. on Home Road
Highlights: Wood and tile flooring throughout first level, stone facing around entire first level of home, master bedroom with ensuite bath and fireplace, and another bedroom with attached bath, two living/family room areas, vintage bar area, oversized kitchen with two islands, pergola covered back patio, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace , inground pool, second-floor laundry room, tankless gas water heater, two-story front porches with wood paneled ceilings, underground sprinkler system, professional landscaping, attached and detached garages.
For more details:
Lula Cosby
Coldwell Banker Heritage
937-206-1836
