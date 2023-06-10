Updates add elegance, ease to hillside home

On the opposite side of the kitchen is the dining room with wood flooring and a decorative chandelier.

Next to the dining room through an open doorway is the den with a built-in entertainment center, wood flooring and recessed lighting. Open to this room is the bar room with wood flooring, a built-in bar with tile top and glass open shelving above the cabinets. The bar also has a sink and lighting above. There is another exterior door off this room leading out to the covered patio.

The wood staircase leads from the entryway up to the four upstairs bedrooms. At the top of the steps is a landing with neutral carpeting, a decorative chandelier and a door leading to the second-floor balcony with wood railing.

The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, a walk in closet and stone fireplace with insets for television and décor. The ensuite bath has tile flooring, dual vanities and one with a makeup area, tile halfway up the walls and a walk-in tile shower with vaulted ceiling and glass door. There is also a linen closet in this room.

The three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans and walk-in closets. One bedroom has tile flooring and double French doors leading out to the second-floor balcony. One bedroom has its own bath with tile flooring and a shower with glass doors. There is a second full bath on this level with tile flooring, tub/shower combination and vanity. There is also a laundry room with shelving and a closet.

The walkout basement is unfinished with built-in storage shelves and HVAC.

The backyard features an inground pool and a wood pergola across most of the rear of the house. There are two covered porches on either side of the pergola. There is stone on the back first level and wood railings on the porch. A wood fence surrounds the pool area, and it is heavily landscaped. The pergola has two ceiling fans and an outdoor kitchen beneath with stone accents, gas grill and sink. On the opposite side is another covered porch with a woodburning outdoor stone fireplace outside this area. Beyond the fireplace is a yard shed/pool storage.

Facts:

655 W. Home Road Springfield, OH 45504

Four bedrooms, three- and one-half bathrooms

3,604 square feet

1.85-acre lot

Price: $610,000

Directions: W. Limestone to W. on Home Road

Highlights: Wood and tile flooring throughout first level, stone facing around entire first level of home, master bedroom with ensuite bath and fireplace, and another bedroom with attached bath, two living/family room areas, vintage bar area, oversized kitchen with two islands, pergola covered back patio, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace , inground pool, second-floor laundry room, tankless gas water heater, two-story front porches with wood paneled ceilings, underground sprinkler system, professional landscaping, attached and detached garages.

For more details:

Lula Cosby

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-206-1836

lula@lulacosby.com