Surprising bonus spaces

Located within The Reserve at Park Place in Vandalia, the property has a tree-lined back yard, a spacious wooden deck with hot-tub platform and a side-entry, three-car garage with extra parking pad.

Formal entry opens to a two-story foyer with columns accenting the walkways into the formal living room and dining room. Stone-tile flooring fills the foyer and wraps around the great room into the kitchen and breakfast room area.

To the right, the formal living room has been converted into sunny office space with front-facing windows and a side bay window. To the left, the formal dining room has a tray ceiling with accent lights and wainscoting. Both formal areas have wood flooring.

Straight off the foyer, the great room is separated by column accents and flooring treatment. A gas fireplace has stone surround and a wood-beam mantel and a wood hearth. Tall windows with transoms above flank the fireplace, and a cutout looks into the breakfast room.

Columns accent the entrance into a four-season sun room with a vaulted ceiling, wood flooring and several windows. The vaulted ceiling peaks near a cutout that is part of the second floor hallway.

A long island that can seat eight is the centerpiece to the kitchen as cherry cabinetry with complementing granite countertops fills one wall and wraps around wall ovens and appliances. The island has a double sink, built-in dishwasher and wine cooler and has hanging lights above. A cooktop has a stainless-steel hood vent, and a tile backsplash fills all the wall space between the cabinetry.

The adjoining breakfast room has three walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and a door that opens out to a wooden deck and tree-lined back yard.

Tucked behind the living room with an entry door is a bonus room that could be an office or hobby space. The room is currently set up as a bedroom, but there is no closet.

At the top of a semi-open staircase with apron design, are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. All the bedrooms and the second-floor hallway have wood vinyl flooring. The main bedroom suite is located at the end of the hallway and has several levels of living space.

The bedroom has a tray ceiling, wood flooring and tall windows that flank the bed’s headboard. There is a walk-in closet off the bedroom. Columns accent the open walkway to the sitting room, which is one step up from the bedroom. The sitting room has a cathedral ceiling and carpeting and media area.

Another door opens into the main bathroom, which has two separate single-sink vanities, a free-standing tub with ceramic-tile accents and display shelf above, and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, a seat, glass walls and multiple shower heads. Two steps down from the bathroom is a walk-in closet or hobby area with a cathedral ceiling.

Three other bedrooms have large closets and the guest bath has a tub/shower. There is also a laundry room just off the main bedroom.

An open stairwell leads to the finished basement, which has a recreation room with media area. Tucked into one corner is a kitchenette with sink and appliances nooks. A peninsula countertop offers bar seating and storage.

Two bonus rooms have multipurpose designs as one is currently set up as a guest bedroom with a closet and the other is designed as an exercise room with barn-door access to a semi-finished workshop.

There is also a full bathroom near the exercise room and unfinished storage room with the home’s mechanical systems.

VANDALIA

Price: $479,900

Directions: Dixie Drive to west on Stonequarry Road to left on Middle Park Drive, then left on Hurst Drive

Highlights: About 4,530 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, updated bathroom 2020, wood-laminate flooring, sun room, finished basement, bonus room, kitchenette, recreation room, rear deck, 3-car garage, extra parking pad, roof 2018, homeowners association

For More Information

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 620-5979

www.tami-holmes.com